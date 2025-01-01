Former Idols SA stars Viggy and Virginia Qwabe had social media buzzing on New Year's Day with their latest pictures

The popular musicians ringed in the new year with a photoshoot and shared it on their Instagram

The identical twins received mixed reviews when their shared their photo on their social media page

Talented musicians Virginia and Viggy Qwabe who are famously known for competing in Idols SA celebrated the start of the New Year with a photoshoot.

The KwaZulu-Natal duo who are known by their fans as the Qwabe twins wore matching red and yellow jumpsuits which revealed their thighs.

The pair who have advocated for young women to preserve their practices and culture received mixed reviews from their fans on their social media.

South Africans react to the twins' New Year photoshoot

Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula shared the photo of the Durban-based musicians on his social media account on New Year's Day.

"The Qwabe twins welcome you to the New Year", wrote Khawula on X.

South Africans took to Khawula's post to respond to their photoshoot.

@Zayen30 replied:

"Dj Tira did the most here. He cooked."

@_officialMoss said:

"What did DJ Tira get us into? Randal was right."

@justnyoo wrote:

"This confirms that the reader of this is not ugly; Sisi you are just broke. Get money uzobona" (you'll see).

@The_TimeTravela responded:

"I hope they locked the shop after buying those clothes."

@mandy8jay wrote:

"Bahle bona (they are beautiful) but for that circus outfit."

@mok_lebo said:

"They dress like they have no hope."

@IamOkuhle_ replied:

"Money will not only make you beautiful. It will also make you thick. For example, the Qwabe twins."

Qwabe twins' Christmas card

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported on Boxing Day that the Qwabe twins trended on social media on Wednesday, 25 December 2024, for their Christmas card.

In the viral photo, the pair is seated next to a Christmas tree and wrapped in plastic bags with two large brown bows.

Fans of the identical twins were surprised as the duo was not fully clothed in the viral photo.

