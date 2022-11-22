Qwabe Twins have shared that they are super excited ahead of their live show at The Playhouse in Durban on Friday, 25 November

Viggy and Virginia will be supported by artists such as Mduduzi Ncube, Mondli Ngcobo and Xolwa when they headline their first show since signing to Afrotainment

The twins, who also promoted their show on Ukhozi FM, said they can't wait to do their thing live on stage and promote their new album Word of Hope

Qwabe Twins are super excited ahead of their own live show. The singers will perform some of their best songs at The Playhouse in Durban on Friday, 25 November.

Qwabe Twins said they are excited ahead of their live show on Friday. Image: @official.qwabetwins

Source: Instagram

It will be first time that Viggy and Virginia will headline their own show after they signed to DJ Tira's Afrotainment. The former Idols SA contestants will be supported by Mduduzi Ncube, Mondli Ngcobo, Xowla and Gagasi FM's Khaya Dladla and Felix Hlophe will MC the show.

Speaking to Daily Sun, Virginia said they're excited about the upcoming gig. She added that it will be a perfect platform to promote their new album, Word of Hope.

Qwabe Twins have also been promoting the show on their timeline. The sisters posted a clip of themselves visiting Dudu Khoza's show on Ukhozi FM.

Peeps said they're happy for the twins growth in the music industry since they appeared on the singing competition.

lelohkhoza wrote:

"I'm so proud of you guys."

keneilwe3908 commented:

"I love you both so much."

zandycele498 added:

"#QtwinsLiveInConcert that's the hashtag."

One of Qwabe Twins allegedly gets married

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that viral pictures of one of the Qwabe Twins walking down the aisle alongside DJ Tira and her twin sister got the Mzansi rumour mill spinning.

Peeps posted different thoughts on the stunning pics shared by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. Many of them expressed that while the snaps and clip look beautiful, they are not convinced it was a real wedding.

Social media users users pointed out the fact that it was Tira who walked her down the aisle and not her parents. Others even said they recognised the groom from Big Zulu's music company, Inkabi Records.

