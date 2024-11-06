Mzansi Magic had many netizens stunned after news of one of their favourite telenovela flooded social media

The entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced on his Twitter (X) page that My Brother's Keeper is getting cancelled

On behalf of Mzansi Magic, Petunia Maota shared some insights with Briefly News on what's to come on the show in November 2024

'My Brother's Kepper' will allegedly be cancelled. Image: Supplied

It seems like the news about Mzansi's favourite telenovela, My Brother's Keeper, could be true, and many fans will be disappointed.

My Brother's Keeper to be canned

The hit telenovela features a wide range of talent, from Sdumo Mtshali and Wiseman Mncube to Zola Nombona. Recently, the show has made headlines again on social media after speculations of it being canned.

Earlier, the entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced and confirmed on his Twitter (X) page that the telenovela My Brother's Keeper will be cancelled and not get a renewal for its third season.

He wrote:

"BREAKING: ‘My Brother’s Keeper’ to be canned. The Rhythm World Productions produced telenovela will not be renewed for a third season."

See the post below:

What to expect from My Brother's Keeper

Despite the news of the show being canned, PR Specialist Petunia Maota, on behalf of Mzansi Magic, exclusively shared with Briefly News insights and spoilers of what viewers can expect from the telenovela.

She said:

"The drama centres around the Shabalala family and their business, Shaba Snacks, highlighting internal family conflicts, secrets, and power struggles. Fakazile grapples with her relationship with Menzi, who is still nursing the pain of his late wife’s death.

"As the tension escalates, Mshengu makes a firm decision about the future of the family business, naming a new CEO. MaMchunu tries to mediate the family disputes but faces an uphill battle, especially when Fakazile's manipulations come to light."

Netizens react to the show being canned

Many netizens shared their reactions to the show not being renewed for a third season. See some of the comments below:

@Mathabatha01 commented:

"Good riddance, we need stories in other languages."

@_mashesha wrote:

"They must bring back iSibaya one time!"

@M_o_n_d_z said:

"Every show is getting canned moes."

@Modipadi_W responded:

"Great, the story line is now all over the place and a bit boring."

@just_Isai replied:

"Worst mistake!! Literally the only show I watch on DSTV."

@LeratoMjali tweeted:

"But honestly, it's starting to be boring. Fighting for the CEO position for two seasons. I thought this was going to be about brothers sticking together to fight their toxic Dad or something."

