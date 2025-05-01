Actress Minnie Dlamini has reacted to her breakup with her surgeon doctor ex-boyfriend, Brian Monaisa

The actress' response comes after Monaisa confirmed their breakup in a statement on his Instagram account

South Africans and fans of the media personality took to her TikTok account to comment on the doctor's statement

Minnie Dlamini responds to her breakup with Dr Brian Monaisa. Images: Brian Monaisa

Source: Instagram

TV and radio personality Minnie Dlamini has responded to her split with her ex-boyfriend, Dr Brian Monaisa.

Dlamini and Monaisa confirmed their romance by posting each other on their social media accounts and sparked breakup rumours when they deleted their photos.

The media personality responded to her fans' comments on her TikTok account about her recent breakup with Monaisa.

Dlamini's fan @mpilo wrote: "The streets are cold mama, should've stayed in your marriage."

The actress replies with a laughing emoji: "No thanks."

Another fan @nonnie said: "You looked happy though. At least uenjoyile (you enjoyed) for leyo 2 minutes."

Dlamini replies with laughing emojis: "At least."

Minnie Dlamini responds to her breakup with Dr Brian Monaisa. Images: MinnieDlamini

Source: TikTok

South Africans respond to Minnie Dlamini's split

Thick_Ria reacted:

"Omborile ka go jola le Brian" (you bored me by dating Brian).

Intombi nto said:

"Don’t date fans Minnie please."

MOTHEO RASSIE replied:

"Even celebrity as beautiful as Minnie can't keep a man."

Ovayo said:

"Imagine lapho she lowered her standards. Yho abafana (boys)."

Sisipho Scott wrote:

"Me after being played by a guy I lowered my standards for."

Opolla_Manyifolo🇿🇦 replied:

"The people in the comment section acting like they've never had failed relationships. Yol are exhausting."

FihlelaMzilikazi wrote:

"Yekani ukujola nama fans enu (stop dating your fans) Minenhle."

MaBeetle said:

"At least uphume ne Porshe oe (at least you got a Porsche). Lomunye waphuma nengane qha (some got out with kids). And nganibona eThe nines usbari efake iycathulo ezitshekile so nje oe uphunyukile (you got off Scott free)."

Mili Macocobela wrote:

"Hambo fumana iInspiration kwi revenge diaries mtase."

cumisa Galo said:

"Minnie did what most women fail to do. She walked out a relationship that didn’t serve. Wealth and all, She chose herself and that is everything. She closed the chapter and is ready for the next.

bekistan00 reacted:

"Quinton’s reaction when you gave him the divorce papers."

Tshepiso Mbongwe said:

"Le wena Minnie mara. What were you thinking dating a fan?"

Ms TT said:

"At least she got a Porsche. Some of us meet men who want to borrow money from us."

Lee_Mash replied:

"I learnt 3 years back to stay away from doctors."

SindiRams6 replied:

"Mara his shoes said a lot."

V replied:

"Waze wayislima uDok (he's a stupid doctor). Publicly humiliating and losing your family for a side for it to not last."

Minnie Dlamini responds to her breakup with Dr Brian Monaisa. Brian Monaisa

Source: Twitter

Source: Briefly News