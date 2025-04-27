Actress Minnie Dlamini's ex-boyfriend, Dr Brian Monaisa, recently trended on social media when he threw a massive party at his house

This comes after the medical doctor confirmed in a statement that he and the TV personality mutually ended their relationship

South Africans and fans of the media personality took to social media to comment on the doctor's party and breakup

Video: Dr Brian Monaisa parties up a storm at his lavish house after splitting with Minnie Dlamini. Images: Brian Monaisa

Minnie Dlamini's ex-boyfriend, Dr Brian Monaisa, had social media buzzing on Sunday, 27 April when he threw a massive party at his house after his breakup with the actress.

The celebrity doctor is reportedly ready to move on after his split with Dlamini, as he allegedly invited hot women and a few celebrities to his lavish house over the weekend.

Celebrity blog, Maphepha Ndaba shared a video of Monaisa partying up a storm at his house over the weekend.

"Dokotela (the doctor) is over Minnie Dlamini now. Those in the know say he's searching for a new flame," the blog captioned the video.

The video on Instagram also shows Monaisa throwing a massive party after his breakup with Dlamini.

The blog alleges that top female celebrities were also present at Monaisa's massive party over the weekend.

South Africans respond to Dr Brian Monaisa latest video and breakup

Media personality Khanyi Mbau replied:

"This is a lot admin. We need to give @minniedlamini a break."

chef.chrisy replied:

"@minniedlamini is better than this. We as the sisterhood are proud of her regardless."

sindile_majola wrote:

"Lmao why does this remind me of Porscha William’s hubby?"

@MotlalepulaMa11 said:

"Dr Brian Monaisa got married in August 2021, cheated on his wife and got another woman pregnant,cheated on his baby mama and flaunted Minnie. The likelihood of him being the reason they broke up is very high but hey without having facts Minnie is the problem."

nmaphethekatseh said:

"I pray that minnie take a break from mjolo and just focus on herself and the baby."

nto_mafu wrote:

"I saw Minnie at Saint on Friday. She is sooo gorgeous. Bare face ke sana. Mhle hle hle. I wish she knew how gorgeous she is and stops entertaining every tom that came to her table."

kamothecreator wrote:

"This guy was launching himself properly in the 'celeb' space. I refuse to believe otherwise."

nkelediseko said:

"Minnie is busy making moolah, here we are on a Sunday."

tlhodi_m replied:

"Abuti (the brother) just wanted fame shem. Ka sefatlhego sa cobra" (with a cobra face).

Monaisa spotted with another woman?

Social media user @Saltiesunmasked also alleged on Saturday, 26 April that Brian Monaisa was spotted at Parkmore with another woman.

"Where are all those who said I must cleanse my heart after I told y'all Brian was spotted at Parkmore/ Riverclub with another girl in the Porsche he allegedly bought for Minnie? Next relationship better be private AF wena Madlems."

Briefly News contacted Mr Monaisa over the rumours on Sunday, 27 April. He did not reply to our questions at the time of publishing this article.

Video: Dr Brian Monaisa parties up a storm at his lavish house after Minnie Dlamini split. Images: Dr Brian Monaisa and The Star News

Netizens flock to Monaisa's baby mama's Instagram account

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that South Africans flooded Neyma Aloyce's social media account after Brian Monaisa and Minnie Dlamini's split.

Dr Brian Monaisa's baby mama, Neyma Aloyce has kept mum on his breakup with Minnie Dlamini.

The surgeon doctor shared on Monday, 21 April that he and the TV personality have broken up South Africans took to Aloyce's Instagram page this week to praise her after the actress and the doctor split.

