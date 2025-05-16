South African legendary Kwaito DJ and radio host DJ Cleo recently teased a new song on social media

The veteran producer and artist DJ Cleo announced that he will be dropping his self-diss track in collaboration with Stix Makasana

Many netizens were stunned by DJ Cleo's decision to create a self-diss track

DJ Cleo is set to release a new song. Image: @djcleo1

Source: Instagram

Bathong! DJ Cleo has lost it. The South African veteran music producer and artist made an announcement on social media that left many netizens in awe.

Recently, the star revealed that he will be dropping a self-diss track in collaboration with Stix Makasana. This unexpected track will be dropped on Friday, 23 May 2025. This announcement was made after the DJ complained about influencers in the DJing industry taking their jobs.

DJ Cleo has also revealed that the full album will drop on October 3, suggesting that this track is just a taste of what’s to come.

"Dunno how @stix_makasana convinced me to produce and record a diss track abt me 😰 #HoshMizuzu #Djcleo #Makasana #Dyan #hipop #SAHIPHOP. ALBUM: OCT 3."

See the teaser below:

Netizens react to DJ Cleo's teaser

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to DJ Cleo's teasers. Here's what they had to say:

sokhaya14 said:

"My favourite producer."

johnlundun wrote:

"The Greatest Of All Time."

ob_magik responded:

"He's fire uthi you were 35 the time kphuma icaracara."

Rapper JR said:

"Morena, when will you lose your touch?!"

iyezamagarchives commented:

"Ingab'ikhona i30k elaqazayo?"

DJ Cleo to drop a self-diss track in May 2025. Image: @djcleo1

Source: Getty Images

DJ Cleo reacts to the viral video of Sizwe Alakine

Meanwhile, as South Africa continued to dissect the video of Reason aka Sizwe Alakine fiercely defending his girlfriend Gigi Lamayne, veteran producer DJ Cleo has given his two cents on the issue. Sizwe Alakine topped social media trending lists when he pulled up on Piano Pulse podcast hosts and blasted them over their distasteful comments regarding his bae.

Seasoned media personality Somizi was impressed by Reason's actions and requested his bank account number. DJ Cleo took to his Instagram account and reacted to the whole incident. The Party People hitmaker focused on the podcast hosts and gave Sifiso his flowers for apologising to Sizwe Alakine instead of justifying himself, unlike Thakgi. He said:

“Sifiso is older, he knew better at that point to apologise. Also, because he’s in the industry (not as an influencer) so he knows how hard it is to move in these streets and he opted to rectify his wrongs. Only he knows why he even said the things he said about Sizwe Alakine in the first place. Age should buy you maturity, and he showed maturity by apologising and not #TryingToExplainAndJustifyBullshit”

