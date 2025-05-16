Skeem Saam actors Tiisetso Thoka and Mogau Motlhatswi's characters topped Twitter trends this week when their affair was aired live on Berry FM

The May teasers reveal that either Kamo, DJ Thomas, or Mapitsi will get fired from their radio jobs at Berry FM

Viewers of the educational soapie took to social media on Thursday, 15 May evening, when Kamo exposed the pair

'Skeem Saam' May spoilers reveal that Berry FM will fire two employees. Images: SkeemSaam3

Source: Instagram

Mogau Motlhatswi's character, Mapitsi Maputla, might get fired from her job and divorced in May after her family and friends found out about her affair with DJ Thomas (Tiisetso Thoka).

Actress Koketso Machaka, who plays DJ Thomas' girlfriend recently revealed in an interview that her character, Nthati, will fight for her man and is about to become DJ Thomas' wife.

The TVSA May teasers confirm that Berry FM will fire two employees. Though the teasers don't reveal names, soapie fans predict it could be Kamo, Mapitsi, or DJ Thomas.

Thursday, 29 May teaser reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Berry FM fires two popular employees."

On Thursday, 15 May, episode, Kamo purposely aired Mapitsi and Thomas' affair on the radio to expose her cheating.

The teasers also indicate that Clement might get a new job at Berry FM and replace one of the fired employees on Friday, 30 May.

"Clement gains many followers on social media after kicking off his radio broadcasting career," reads the teaser.

Viewers react to the latest episode

@BlaqSabali reacted:

"You know the sad now that their relationships might end, they will not even be able to find that spark that drove them craze to form a real relationship. Life ke bra boikie la tseba."

@DumolwakheM said:

"But why not let them enjoy each other for years? U Tbose athi find out after 15 years just like it happens in real life."

@NellyNdala1 replied:

"I'm not excusing Mapitsi and Thomas' actions, but Kamo should be fired."

@MpiloKhumalo_ said:

"Someone even said the whole of Turfloop will be conveniently listening to Berry FM."

@KeSeRomeo wrote:

"I don't wish any good for Mapitsi. I wish she's pregnant with Thomas' child and Tbos to divorce her and get a lawyer who can make sure that Mapitsi gets nothing from the divorce (I hope it's possible even when married in COP)."

@Nekko_Nontuntu replied:

"Kamo should have self-afterwards? Isn’t she gonna be fired as well? "

@thoriiiso wrote:

"So, so, so, embarrassed on Mapitsi's behalf. I want to hide, for her sake."

@Jikingqina said:

"This will be the most-watched episode today, and many will be thrilled. Great job by the production team to end the season strongly."

@BlaqSabali wrote:

"Meikie will never have makoti gabotse and she is not a bad mother-in-law."

Tbose considers divorce

The Skeem Saam May teasers also reveal that Hungani Ndlovu's character, Thabo 'Tbose' Maputla, might consider divorcing his wife, Mapitsi Maputla, after discovering her affair with DJ Thomas.

The Tuesday, 27 May teaser reveals:

"Tbose considers divorce but faces the dilemma of potentially losing half of his assets."

Berry FM will fire two employees, will it be Kamo, DJ Thomas or Mapitsi?Image: Skeem Saam 3

Source: Twitter

‘Skeem Saam’ actress Mogau Motlhatswi announces pregnancy in a photoshoot

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that actress Mogau Motlhatswi, who plays Mapitsi Maputla in Skeem Saam, is expecting her first baby.

The popular actress took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, 31 January to announce that she's pregnant.

Fans of the SABC1 educational soapie and industry friends took to her social media account to congratulate her.

Source: Briefly News