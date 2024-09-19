DJ Cleo has expressed frustration over the growing trend of influencers getting booked as DJs

The Eskhaleni singer said that the DJing industry is now being overtaken by these talentless people

The media personality and radio host did not limit this to just DJs but the acting industry as well

South African entertainer Cleopas Monyepao, who goes by the stage name DJ Cleo, spoke about the state of the entertainment industry in South Africa and why he feels influencers overrun it.

DJ Cleo on influence overshadowing talent

The DJ was a guest on Podcast and Chill with MacG, where he expressed disappointment at the number of influencers getting bookings and the sidelining of really talented DJs.

The Eskhaleni singer said people with large followings often land paying jobs instead of people who possess talent. His judgement is not only limited to the music industry but also the acting industry.

“It’s just sad. I saw somewhere on social media that ‘no talent is the new talent’. I’m not talking about female DJs only but even in the acting industry, they now go for influencers and radio — just because you have a big following. I know many DJs, many … and generally the main, conscientious among us as male DJs are getting outbooked by the influencers.”

DJ Kotin angered by slay queens taking jobs

Echoing DJ Cleo's sentiments is DJ Kotin, who was also dissatisfied with this. Speaking to ZiMoja, Kotin said:

"They prefer undressed girls who call themselves DJs over us. This is really frustrating because we put hard work into this, yet we are overlooked. If we are not getting any bookings because of talentless people, then we are doomed."

This caused him to get depressed as he was no longer getting bookings allegedly.

Cleo backs DJ Maphorisa

