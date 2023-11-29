Durban-based DJ Kotini has lashed out at club promoters for hiring slay queens instead of the talented DJs

Kotini also mentioned that the loss of bookings has led to his mental health taking quite a heavy knock

However, one person has not corroborated Kotini's story and claimed that drugs cause his lack of bookings

DJ Kotini claims that he now gets fewer bookings, and that has resulted in his mental and financial health to dip.

Source: Instagram

The rise of female DJs has caused DJ Kotini and co to suffer. The Durban-based DJ lashed out at club promoters for hiring slay queens instead of the more talented DJs.

Kotini says slay queens disguised as DJs are taking their jobs

According to ZiMoja, DJ Kotini was frustrated and annoyed at the growing trend of club promoters hiring what he considers 'slay queens.' The struggling DJ said he is against this as the real, hardworking, talented DJs often get disregarded.

"They prefer half-na*ed girls who call themselves DJs over us. This is really frustrating because we put hard work into this, yet we are overlooked."

DJ Kotinin claims mental health is suffering

Siyabonga Zikode, his real name, told the news publication that he is getting less booked because of the new female DJs. Resulting in his mental health taking a heavy knock and his finances are getting affected.

He also spoke for the other DJs, suggesting that the preference for the less talented DJs harms artists who rely on bookings for their livelihood.

"If we are not getting any bookings because of talentless people, then we are doomed."

Is Kotini's past catching up to him?

However, a person has not corroborated Kotini's story and claimed that his lack of bookings was caused by an alleged drug bust in 2022. An apparent source told the news publication that Kotini was found with drugs with Big Nuz member Danger.

This has resulted in him allegedly not getting any bookings.

