South African Amapiano DJ and producer Kmat recently bagged an acting gig on an upcoming series

The MKK hitmaker will be making her acting debut on SABC 1's upcoming educational series Chipi

The Amapiano star also shared her excitement about being on TV as an actress for the first time

DJ Kmat is excited about her acting debut.

Source: Instagram

The South African young Amapiano DJ and music producer DJ Kmat recently bagged her first acting gig.

DJ Kmat to make her acting debut on SABC 1's new series

The young headliner, Amapiano DJ and music producer Kmat, whose real name is Koketso Mathabathe, became the talk of the town recently.

According to TshisaLIVE, the DJ will soon make her acting debut on SABC 1's upcoming educational series Chipi.

Speaking about her acting gig on the new show, DJ Kmat told the publication that she has always wanted to be on TV, even during her university days.

She said:

"I've always wanted to be a presenter. I feel even in university I was so good at public speaking. When I tried acting, I got a call back to be an extra. Now getting a role on a show like this is reaffirming.

"For my first acting gig, I think I did pretty well. I can't wait for you guys to see it. It was scary, but it was so nice when I got into it. I didn't get any training for the acting, and I did just one take, which was pretty cool. I hope it opens more doors for acting opportunities."

The MKK (Mkhukhu) hitmaker further mentioned that this educational series aimed to instill hope, provide practical support, and foster resilience in the youth across the country—particularly young women, who are often the hardest hit by systemic issues such as unemployment, limited access to education, and socioeconomic inequality.

