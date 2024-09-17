DJ Cleo added clarity to the ownership of music masters debate, seemingly supporting DJ Maphorisa

The debate was ignited by DJ Maphorisa and Samthing Soweto's disagreement regarding Amalanga Awafani

Mzansi is puzzled by this, with some saying DJ Maphorisa was right this whole time

DJ Cleo has made it clear that if people want to own their music masters, they should simply pay for them. He was a recent guest on Podcast and Chill with MacG, where he clarified the matter.

DJ Cleo has supported DJ Maphorisa regarding the music masters ownership. Image: @djcleo1, @djmaphorisa

Music producer DJ Cleo on masters

Award-winning DJ and music producer DJ Cleo gave the 411 on how music masters and ownership works. The Facebook hitmaker was a guest on the popular YouTube channel, where he discussed the DJ Maphorisa and Samthing Soweto issue.

DJ Cleo says people should buy the masters if they want to own them:

"If he wants part of the masters, then he has to pay something," said DJ Cleo. "He who pays for the recording owns the masters," he continued.

DJ Cleo also noted that parents who allowed their children to record music in their houses were entitled to the masters. @podcastwithmacg shared the clip on X with the caption:

"If you’re a parent, here’s a quick plug. You own the Masters of all songs that have been made in your house."

Mzansi deliberates on DJ Cleo's revelation

Netizens seem to have changed their tune about this now that DJ Cleo has joined the chat and provided clarity on the matter. However, some are still on the fence about DJ Maphorisa's business ways.

@Poifetso349

"They know Phori has been right. But because they hate him and want to see him down they won’t agree when it comes from him."

@MotherofLights shared:

"But Something Soweto paid, so how was that man right?"

@real_Dumasi argued:

"I don’t think this is correct; Nick Matzukis, the Lawyer at the Academy of Sound Engineering, stated that the person who owns the masters is the person who made the arrangements for the recording. So even if the parents bought the equipment, they still didn’t make the arrangements."

MacG sides with DJ Maphorisa

In a previous report from Briefly News, MacG shocked South Africans recently when he spoke well of DJ Maphorisa.

Mzansi was stunned by MacG's sudden move because he previously called DJ Maphorisa a vampire who feeds off young musicians.

