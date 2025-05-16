South African Amapiano king Kabza De Small is back with another thrilling combo that fans weren't expecting

An online user posted a video of the Scorpion Kings member bringing Kwaito and Amapiano together by collaborating with Trompies

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions as they buzzed with excitement that Kabza collaborated with the legendary Kwaito group

Kabza De Small has some new music coming up. Image: @kabelomotha, @trompiessa

Source: Instagram

Halala! The King of Amapiano is already cooking some fresh new music in the studio, and it's not even December yet.

Recently, an online user @svukeve had many netizens stunned with a clip of Kabza De Small in studio with South Africa's legendary Kwaito group, Trompies.

In the clip, it was heard that the group and the music producer were infusing Amapiano and Kwaito, which left many netizens impressed at how versatile Kabza was and how his passion for music amazes people. Also in April 2025, Kabelo Motha, popularly known as Kabza De Small, dropped visuals of his gospel remake song, Nasempini.

Watch the clip below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens react to the collaboration between Kabza and Trompies

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions as they buzzed with excitement that Kabza collaborated with the legendary Kwaito group. Here are some of the reactions below:

@86kabz questioned:

"Does he have Jakarumba on the vocals?"

@MudauRangani said:

"I have been saying and I will say it again, never compare Kabza with anyone."

@immortalz24 wrote:

"Kabza looks like he was also a member of Trompies ngathi they are all the same age."

@raymondapples responded:

"@KabzaDeSmall_ reminds me of @DjMaphorisa back in the days of UHURU, he was a great producer of every song that was fire back mafikizolo, same as Spikiri."

@smishDizzy replied:

"Man, this is so cool."

@MpapeleV mentioned:

"He had a banging album with Kwesta, and it didn't sell like I thought it would. I hope what they're cooking now goes all the way to the top."

Kabza De Small brings Amapiano and Kwaito together. Image: @kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

SA artists who teased new music

South African stars are doing whatever it takes to deliver new music to their fans and followers. Top musicians like Aymos and Mas Musiq recently teased that they have new collaborations coming soon.

Heavy K, popularly known as The Drumboss, also got music lovers over the moon when a video of his studio session went viral. Many admitted that they were waiting for new music from their fav.

DJ Maphorisa also made headlines when he announced that he is dropping two highly anticipated projects on 28 March.

Young Stunna explains why he calls Kabza dad

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that award-winning Amapiano artist Young Stunna has opened up about why he refers to Kabza De Small as his dad.

The Adiwele hitmaker previously disclosed the important role the Amapiano producer and DJ played in making his career a success. In a clip shared by social media user @TheYanosUpdate on X, the musician, born Sandie Fortune Msimango, recounted how Kabza De Small took him in for a year until he could stand on his own feet.

Source: Briefly News