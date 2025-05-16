South African local soapie Skeem Saam has been making headlines on social media recently regarding Mapitsi and DJ Thomas' cheating saga

An online user started a thread which allowed fans to rate their favourite craziest episode that the soapie has ever aired on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to which episode was the craziest for them

'Skeem Saam' fans rated their fave craziest episodes.

Source: UGC

Yoh! Skeem Saam has been giving their viewers plot twists, drama and suspense left, right and centre, ever since the soapie was launched years ago.

Recently, the show has been making headlines, especially because of the whole Mapitsi and DJ Thomas' cheating scandal that happened where they spilled their dirty laundry live on Berry FM.

Online users started a thread on X (formerly Twitter) where other die-hard viewers could rate their most favourite and craziest episode they have ever seen on Skeem Saam since it aired.

An online user @MKHBrian shared an old scene where Lelo Mthiyane, who was played by Amanda Du-Pont, puts Kwaito, played by Clement Moisa, in a suitcase and travels with him to Johannesburg. In the video, we see Kat helping Lelo carry the suitcase, unknown to him that his best friend was inside.

"The craziest Skeem Saam episode was when Lelo stuffed Kwaito in a suitcase and Kat helped her carry it."

Watch the scene below:

Also, Skeem Saam trended after the news of Lesego Marakalla returning to the soapie after five years to reprise her role as Rachel Kunutu, SABC's PR Specialist, Caroline Phalakatshela, shared with Briefly News journalist Mbali Tebele what will happen in the new season of the soapie as Marakalla makes her dramatic return.

She said:

"As season 13 of Skeem Saam approaches the finale, viewers can expect an unexpected twist! Revolving around the Kunutu, Kgomo and Maputla families, season 13 has been quite a turbulent ride, and as the community of Turfloop continues to restore their township to what it once was before the whole saga involving teen boys.

"As season 13 draws to an end, we have more fuel to add to the fire. After a hiatus from June 2020, we warmly welcome Lesego Marakalla back to the Skeem Saam family as she reprises her role as Rachel Kunutu."

Fans rate their craziest Skeem Saam episode

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their rating of which episode for them has been the craziest since the show launched years ago.

Here are some of the comments below:

@MKHBrian said:

"I can’t believe Skeem Saam had us thinking Kwaito could actually fit in that suitcase."

@_Mkhethwa wrote":

"Damn Skeem Saam is so layered. Isn't this the same Taxi driver who assisted Kgopane?"

@elvee_T commented:

"Well done to Skeem Saam with the consistency, Kgopane's taxi driver was in season 1?"

@MilesThumber responded:

"This Lelo and Kwaito arc was top tier TV bruhh😂😂😂seeing it all unfold in front of your eyes was insane, peak skeem saam and they still delivered many timeless arcs after this."

Fans reminisce about old 'Skeem Saam' crazy episodes.

Source: Instagram

Howza joins Skeem Saam

In a previous report from Briefly News, former Scandal! star Tshepo 'Howza' Mosese has been announced as another star to join the cast of SABC1's soapie Skeem Saam.

Howza Mosese will portray the character of Ghost, who is connected to the popular actress, Lesego Marakalla, who returns to her role as Rachel Kunutu Marakalla.

