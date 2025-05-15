The hit SABC 1 telenovela Skeem Saam has netizens waiting in anticipation over the drama surrounding the lead characters, Mapitsi and Tbose

Mapitsi, played by Mogau Motlhatswi, has been cheating on her husband, Tbose, played by Hungani Ndlovu, and it was recently discovered

In a recent clip a fan posted, it seems as though her dirty laundry was aired out to dry for the entire Turflopp to witness

Viewers can't get over the drama in 'Skeem Saam'. Image: Skeem Saam

Source: Instagram

South Africans are feasting on drama as Mapitsi's infidelity unfolded on the hit telenovela, Skeem Saam.

Fan raves over Turfloop drama

The next few episodes of the Limpopo-based series will show why the series always trends on social media. A clip of what's to come on Skeem Saam has fans in a frenzy.

Mapitsi Maputla, played by Mogau Motlhatswi, has been cheating on her husband, Tbose Maputla, portrayed by the talented Hungani Ndlovu. In the clip shared by viewer @keabetsweGrace1, Mapitsi and her lover, Thomas, confront one another as he breaks up with her. A disgruntled Mapitsi asks for his forgiveness, unaware that the entire Turfloop were listening.

Viewers are here for the drama on 'Skeem Saam'. Image: Skeem Saam

Source: Instagram

With her dirty laundry out in the open, it is only a matter of time until Tbose catches her.

"The wait was long but worth it," the fan said as they posted the video on X.

Fans react to clip of Mapitsi and Thomas

This is the day many fans have been waiting for. However, knowing Mapitsi, some fans assume that she will find a way to spin this in her favour.

@shadi__ laughed:

"The whole of Turf is miraculously listening to the radio."

@molf_r said:

"Mxm, they will turn around, and they were doing a skit or grabbing their listeners. And Tbose will believe them."

@BMKekana exclaimed:

"Yoh! Not Mapitsi, the married one begging Thomas."

@ntombi_omuhle cried:

"Mara guys, Tbose once asked for an open marriage waitsi."

@lulushezi said:

"I don't even care about Thabo's reaction. I am here for Meikie Maputla's wrath. "Ruri Mapitsi".

@Thokozani_MM said:

"Saw this coming. Too reckless or comfortable. I never understood why they always discuss their personal issues in the studio."

Mogau on playing Mapitsi

The star, who recently announced her pregnancy on Instagram, spoke to Drum about her character, saying people have been making some mean comments ever since she started the affair.

"Some men I meet in person or on social media are angry and tell me, this is not the Mapitsi we know. While most women are like, do what makes you happy," she said.

Mzansi is in for a ride, however, most people are finally happy that the cheating has finally come to an end.

