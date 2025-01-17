Actor and dancer Hungani Ndlovu recently commented on his character, Tbose Maputla's storyline

The former Scandal! actor is the second star to play the popular role after Cornet Mamabolo in the SABC1 soapie Skeem Saam

Ndlovu revealed in an interview this week that he doesn't personally agree with Tbose's patriarchal ways

Talented actor and dancer Hungani Ndlovu, who joined Skeem Saam in July 2023 and took a break from the soapie has shared his views about his character, Tbose Maputla.

The actor who recently celebrated his wife Stephanie Ndlovu's birthday revealed in an interview that he doesn't agree with his character's ways.

Ndlovu reveals in an interview with Sowetan that Tbose has always taken care of everything and always said he was okay, even when he wasn't.

“If they could meet each other without judgment or imposed expectations, they should be fine. For the most part, T'Bose has always been the guy who says everything is okay even though it isn’t... until he is stressed and can’t withstand the pressure that he imposed on himself. The time Mapitsi wants to help, she has to take over everything.”

The actor adds that he doesn’t personally agree with T'Bose’s patriarchal ways, which he believes is one of the things that cripples society.

The actor joined the popular soapie Skeem Saam as Tbose Maputla in July 2023 after businessman and actor Cornet Mamabolo bowed out of the show. Mamabolo left the show after a decade to start his financial business.

Skeem Saam is Ndlovu's second biggest soapie role after he exited e.tv's Scandal! as an IT specialist, Romeo Medupe in 2020.

The actor and choreographer also met his wife Stephanie Sandows Ndlovu at Scandal! who was an actress on the show.

