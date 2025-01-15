Well-known actress Sbongiseni Shezi opens up about bagging a lead role in a Netflix film

The actress who plays Hleziphi in SABC1's saopie Uzalo stars in Netflix's Umjolo: Gone Girl

Shezi reveals that she initially had doubts about the Netflix character and was nervous about people's opinions

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Actress Sbongiseni Shezi speaks on bagging a Netflix role. Image: @SeniShezi

Source: Twitter

Actress Sbongiseni Shezi who plays the role of Lethu on streaming service Netflix's film Umjolo: The Gone Girl says playing the lead role boosted her confidence.

Shezi who currently stars alongside Linda Sibiya in SABC1's soapie Uzalo also reveals that she had doubts about the character.

The actress reveals to Sowetan that getting her first role on Netflix gave her confidence that she's good enough to lead.

“I had always supported other characters’ stories and now, I had to have courage enough to drive my leading role. I initially had doubts that I was capable because I was used to being the underdog but with Umjolo, most scenes were reliant on me to push them,” says the actress.

Netflix recently shared a trailer of the hit film on social media.

'Uzalo' viewers react to Shezi's latest role

@krugersville said:

"The way she had to boost her confidence just to go back and say, 'nah this ain’t for me I want my man' still frustrates me."

@LitebohoMots replied:

"Umjolo The Gone Girl storyline reflects reality of dating or marrying unrepentant serial cheaters. However, the pata-pata was unnecessarily too much to an extent that it doesn't bequeath any substance to the story."

@florencemasetla wrote:

"The Kozimboring scene and the dancing at the end was fire."

@____justsihle said:

"Even after everything that happened between these two in Umjolo The Gone Girl, Lethu and Lucky are still together."

@BoostingCable wrote:

"Let's give Umjolo: The Gone Girl the props, at least, for having depth."

Actress Sbongiseni Shezi speaks on bagging a Netflix role. Image: @SeniShezi

Source: Twitter

Uzalo remains the most-watched TV show

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in January 2024 that SABC1's soapie Uzalo remains the most-watched TV show in the country.

The show retained its title as South Africa's most-watched show in December 2023, with over 5.8 million views.

Source: Briefly News