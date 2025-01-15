The South African baddie Tebogo Thobejane recently hinted at her legal success on social media

This was after the influencer decided to take the legal route after she was constantly being bullied online

The star shared a video of herself outside a court and paired it with a heartfelt gratitude message

Tebogo Thobejane hinted at a legal success.

Source: Instagram

The South African social media influencer and baddie Tebogo Thobejane seemed to see the light at the end of the tunnel regarding the bullying she had previously faced on social media.

Tebogo hints at legal success

Things have been looking good for podcaster and club hostess Tebogo Thobejane since she won her defamation case, which she opened against her former friend Inno Morolong.

Recently, the baddie shared a video of herself outside a Magistrates Court in Johannesburg and paired it with a touching message expressing how grateful she was to everyone who had supported and stood by her during those difficult times that she had faced with cyberbullying.

Tebogo Thobejane hinted at a legal success on social media.

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

"Thank you to everyone who has stood by me and refuses to tolerate social media bullying. It’s incredible how far we’ve come, and I truly appreciate your support and conviction. I’ll provide updates later, but for now, our judicial system is addressing those who think it’s acceptable to undermine someone’s dignity and toy with people’s livelihoods. Forward, comrades, forward!"

Fans react to Tebogo's post

Many netizens reacted to Tebogo Thobejane's post on social media as they flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

sisipho_pupa said:

"I hope she’s behind bars."

thumzytingo wrote:

"I can’t believe these people used to be your friends it’s heartbreaking."

keletso_mlambo responded:

"No one is above the law. I’m super proud of you."

mbali_mababes replied:

"Let take care of one another."

