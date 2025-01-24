South Africans were amused by a Mzansi politician’s life outside of the office and made her video trend

The popular lady became active on social media with short vlogs of her day-to-day life as a jobless woman

Social media users were amused by her recent clip that generated over 194K views in a couple of days

We often see our South African politicians in suits, carrying briefcases as they attend endless meetings.

South Africans roasted an unemployed politician. Image: @10'00 Hours/Getty

Source: TikTok

It’s hard to imagine them doing anything else, especially living ordinarily just like the rest of us.

SA roasts unemployed politician in viral TikTok

Mzansi spotted a familiar face while scrolling on TikTok and did a double take only to confirm their suspicions. Former Minister of Social Development of South Africa, Lindiwe Zulu, shared a video of herself grinding at the gym.

Otherwise known as Ginger, the 66-year-old floored many with her moves and her camera-hungry nature. South Agricultural was intrigued by her new lifestyle and curious to know more about her, as she seemed more relatable.

Some social media users roasted her as she seemed down and out without her formal wear, saying:

“It’s hard to be an unemployed politician. She must start selling Avon. From politician to influencer.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi roasts former SA politician after being unemployed

Mzansi got a glimpse of a politicians life out of the office. Image: @The Good Brigade/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Social media users shared their thoughts on the matter in a thread of comments:

@FeleboyG remembered:

“Lindiwe Zulu? I last heard from her in 2023, when more than 80 people burnt to their deaths in Johannesburg.”

@_.neo._amour clarified:

“Her unemployment isn't the same as ours, guys.”

@Chux Lesmor explained:

“She is super rich. Now, she has time for herself. Hell yeah. No pain, no gain.”

@Mthi trolled:

“You’ll get your R350, don't worry.”

@ziggyzah! worried:

“What is happening to our political class? They are losing it.”

