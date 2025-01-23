A creative gent came through with another spoken word piece that touched the hearts of many South Africans

Voice of The Voiceless is a TikTok page where a gent and his friends talk about uncomfortable topics in an artistic way

Social media users enjoyed and resonated with their recent piece tackling the embarrassingly high unemployment rate

A creative South African man and his friends borrowed a scene from an award-winning Mzansi production.

Sarafina won many hearts as it beautifully depicted the struggles of black people during the apartheid era and made many people feel heard and seen.

Gents borrow scene to share pain of being unemployed

After 31 years of democracy in South Africa, citizens of Mzansi still see the patterns of the apartheid era. The way of life in black communities, the lack of service delivery in some places, and the embarrassingly high unemployment rate have been a recurring issue.

A creative gent on TikTok shared his storytelling skills on the internet. He dedicated his social media to artistically addressing socioeconomic issues. The chap makes his message digestible by borrowing famous tunes or scenes from successful productions.

In a recent video, he invited his friends to express their pain of being unemployed as figures of society who are supposed to be providers. The group spoke on behalf of the youth, reimagining a famous scene in the classic South African film Sarafina:

“Education used to be the key to success, but now it’s all about who you know.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi moved by gents expressing pain of unemployment

Social media users were touched by the performance and shared their thoughts in a thread of over 4K comments:

@Neohh_Patiance ♡ pointed out:

“It may look like a joke, but this is the sad truth.”

@evelynrammutla realised:

“This is actually a sad reality.”

@Mr'three ThirtyMl commented:

“I blame Sarafina.”

@user3937175317145 explained:

“This is heart-touching. Without connections, it seems like some of us will never prosper.”

@tsakane jr asked:

“This is sad. Can someone show Ramaphosa this video?”

@Olebogeng_101 explained:

“I have never ever worked in my entire life, but every year, I'm applying or dropping CVs with no luck. I did Electrical Engineering.”

