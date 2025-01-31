A South African lady from Limpopo expressed her fear of walking on the tallest bridge in Venda

Zwothe activated Mzansi people’s acrophobia with her now-viral TikTok video with over half a million views

The fear of heights is real and just like any problem, it can be solved by exploring some of the prominent triggers

South Africa has beautiful monumental places to explore and one day visit with family and friends.

A lady triggered Mzansi's acrophobia by facing her fears. Image: @luandae03

Source: TikTok

One lady lived her dream of one day visiting one of the tallest and dangerous bridges in the world.

Zwothe, a Limpopo lady and daredevil tried her best not to break down and cry in the middle of overcoming her fear. She visited the tallest bridge in Venda and regretted her impulsive decision halfway through:

“The mistake I will never make again.”

The bridge has no support other than the base people walk on, which makes it more dangerous especially when the wind is strong enough to knock people off. Zwothe feared for her life as she took one step forward.

The thought of falling down reeled at the back of her mind but distracted her thoughts by recording her experience to post on her social media.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Ways to get over fear of heights by exploring triggers

A Mzansi lady regretted taking on her fear of heights. Image: @luandae03

Source: TikTok

The best way to overcome fear is to face them no matter how scary they are. One can start small and work their way through to the most intense part.

An article by Popsci shared that practising relaxation techniques such as deep breathing or mindfulness exercises when doing an activity far off the ground helps keep one cool when trying to face their fear of heights.

Mzansi amazed by lady walking on tallest Venda bridge

Social media users shared their concerns and thoughts about the brave woman’s video:

@Goldie wrote:

“My acrophobia won't allow me.”

@SaharaCoeRuM explained:

“I have acrophobia plus l can't even walk straight on a wide road. l don’t wanna stress my weak ancestors.”

@Chantelle.K shared:

“I would've crawled until the end.”

@thegirlnextdoor😍💦 said:

“This video triggered my acrophobia.”

@mpumelelo suggested:

“This Bridge should be illegal.”

@Basandza wrote:

“It looks like a bad dream.”

