A South African woman was hungry for some adrenaline and triggered her anxiety by going on a sky-high ride

The lady from Cape Town shared her experience on TikTok and generated over 192K views

Adrenaline also helps the body perform better in stressful situations by giving it a chemical boost

This summer, South Africans are spending more time outdoors before the cold season traps them indoors.

A Mzansi hun triggered her anxiety by choosing to be adventurous. Image: @iamroundy_.

One lady went to try out the popular Sky-Hi ride in Cape Town and regretted her decoration after realising how high the ride could really go.

Lady regrets going on Sky-Hi ride in Cape Town

A South African lady from Cape Town, Zintle Tomose, tried to bring out her adventurous side and triggered her anxiety. She tried out the popular Sky-High ride at the Hotel Sky.

The amusement park ride goes up 146 meters above the Cape Town City Bowl and gives visitors a bird’s eye view. After a while, the ride takes a deep plunge back down, making riders release adrenaline.

Tomose regretted her decision to go on the ride and wrote:

“I don’t know why I did this, but I did it anyway. My anxiety was at its peak. My fear of heights was high, and the worst part was that I felt like I was going to die on the spot. Nevertheless, this was the best release of all of the emotions that I felt in the past days.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Adrenaline helps body relax and operate by releasing chemicals

Adrenaline rush is good and healthy for the body during stressful moments. An article by Health Direct explains how the chemical relaxes and boosts the body to perform better.

Adrenaline makes your heart beat faster, and your lungs breathe more efficiently. It causes blood vessels to send more blood to your brain and muscles, increases blood pressure, makes your brain more alert, and raises blood sugar levels to give you energy.

Your pupils grow more extensive, and you sweat. You don't feel as much pain, so you can keep running or fighting if needed, even if you are injured. These temporary effects on your body allow you to perform better during a stressful situation.

Mzansi reacts to lady’s amusement park ride in Cape Town

Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of 555 comments:

@Leh_Leh0.1 trembled:

“My heart would leave me.”

@lethabo_mogau1 explained:

“You’ll feel like your stomach is upside-down.”

@Morake _012 pointed out:

“That's too high.”

@Nangamso said:

“I can't wait to overcome this fear, too.”

@Valentia Sehlako commented:

“I’m having anxiety as I’m watching this. My fear of heights is extreme. I would die on the spot, sana.”

