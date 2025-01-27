One woman had a scary encounter with a massive spider that landed on her, and the moment was captured in a TikTok video

The outdoor footage shows her frightened reaction which made the clip become a viral sensation

Netizens especially those with arachnophobia, shared their thoughts on how they would have dealt with the situation

A big hairy spider made itself comfortable on a woman. Image: Stock photos

Sometimes nature just throws you a curveball and you have to roll with it. Well, one woman was confronted with a spider that decided to chill on her jeans during an outdoor trip.

Unexpected spider encounter

While enjoying her day outside, a big, hairy spider took a seat where she least expected it. She froze and let out that unforgettable scream that is now all over TikTok.

The video on the TikTok page @slsebaa soared to 14 million views and had viewers in disbelief.

A woman was frightened by a spider on her wall. Image: Stock photo

Steps to follow when faced with a spider

Stay Calm: Panicking can make the situation more stressful for both you and the spider. Gently Remove the Spider: Use your hand or a piece of clothing to softly brush the spider off your body. Avoid Crushing: Most spiders are harmless and prefer to avoid human contact. Letting them go unharmed is best. Relocate if Necessary: If you’re concerned about the spider’s species, carefully place it outside in a safe area away from your living space.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Thousands of viewers chuckled in the comments section. Some described how they would have totally lost it if they were in her shoes.

Have a look at some reactions below:

@nicole.friedrich93 stated:

"In my opinion she is under-reacting. 😩"

@GeorgeLevy posted:

"I thought spiders were scared of cats

@whowhat_me shared:

"I would simply pass away, no sound, no sudden movements just my soul exiting my body."

@VirginiaVanGoet asked:

"Serious question what should one do when this happens?"

@Jaded.waffle_ mentioned:

"The way her scream was loud but quiet at the same time. 😭🤣"

@starmaze77 commented:

"She is acting appropriately. It's taking everything in her to not move."

@leighkeech said:

"Lol. All options other than scream and freeze are invalid. 😂😂😂"

@deepsouthkorean added:

"Oh. I would die. Why aren't you helping her?😳"

More frightening animal encounter stories

