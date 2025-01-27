“Why Aren’t You Helping Her?”: Woman’s Encounter With Massive Spider Leaves the Internet Stunned
- One woman had a scary encounter with a massive spider that landed on her, and the moment was captured in a TikTok video
- The outdoor footage shows her frightened reaction which made the clip become a viral sensation
- Netizens especially those with arachnophobia, shared their thoughts on how they would have dealt with the situation
Sometimes nature just throws you a curveball and you have to roll with it. Well, one woman was confronted with a spider that decided to chill on her jeans during an outdoor trip.
Unexpected spider encounter
While enjoying her day outside, a big, hairy spider took a seat where she least expected it. She froze and let out that unforgettable scream that is now all over TikTok.
The video on the TikTok page @slsebaa soared to 14 million views and had viewers in disbelief.
Steps to follow when faced with a spider
- Stay Calm: Panicking can make the situation more stressful for both you and the spider.
- Gently Remove the Spider: Use your hand or a piece of clothing to softly brush the spider off your body.
- Avoid Crushing: Most spiders are harmless and prefer to avoid human contact. Letting them go unharmed is best.
- Relocate if Necessary: If you’re concerned about the spider’s species, carefully place it outside in a safe area away from your living space.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Thousands of viewers chuckled in the comments section. Some described how they would have totally lost it if they were in her shoes.
Have a look at some reactions below:
@nicole.friedrich93 stated:
"In my opinion she is under-reacting. 😩"
@GeorgeLevy posted:
"I thought spiders were scared of cats
@whowhat_me shared:
"I would simply pass away, no sound, no sudden movements just my soul exiting my body."
@VirginiaVanGoet asked:
"Serious question what should one do when this happens?"
@Jaded.waffle_ mentioned:
"The way her scream was loud but quiet at the same time. 😭🤣"
@starmaze77 commented:
"She is acting appropriately. It's taking everything in her to not move."
@leighkeech said:
"Lol. All options other than scream and freeze are invalid. 😂😂😂"
@deepsouthkorean added:
"Oh. I would die. Why aren't you helping her?😳"
