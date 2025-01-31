A retired Pedi witch went viral after sharing all of her secrets and the kind of muti used to manipulate other

South Africans were gagged after learning some of the evil things the woman was able to get away with during her prime

Social media users discussed the situation in a thread of over 2.5K comments and shared the video 21K times

A former witch stood in front of an audience and confessed to manipulating others for personal gain.

A former Pedi witch came clean to South Africa.

The Pedi lady left no spell unexplained as she did a show and tell in from of a curious crowd.

SA amazed by retired witch’s testimony and muti revelations

South Africans have shared a good amount of stories about witchcraft and evil spirits. The topic always trends as the average person cannot fathom how herbs and chants could manipulate the next person.

A former Pedi witch captured everyone’s attention when she did an in-depth show and tell of her evil ways. The lady stood in front of an audience to share the ways her muti broke down families and turned people into her personal slaves.

Most of the muti is sprinkled on the floor followed by a wish of a simple chant. The born-again woman advised people to always pray as evil spirits never succeed over the word of God.

Mzansi amazed by former witch’s confessions

Mzansi amazed by former witch's confessions

Social media users were gagged by the lady and flocked the comments to share their thoughts:

@Tertia highlighted:

“No one is more powerful than God.”

@InfinitePulse pointed out:

“But they will never bewitch for wealth.”

@Katlego.D assumed:

“Moja Love is probably looking at this as a concept for a show on some "Confessions of umthakathi’.”

@Mbaliegh Mathe was gagged:

“Show and tell from an ex witch was not part of my bingo card for 2025.”

@Tsire🌸 said:

“Never skip a day without praying.”

