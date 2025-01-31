A young South African fashion-forward lady was excited to embark on her tattoo removal journey

The hun kept the camera rolling as she lasered off the ink she got on her body at s very early age

Social media users were amazed by the process and shared their thoughts in a thread of 55 comments

It is common for youngsters in their teens to make permanent decisions that they later regret in life.

A Mzansi lady took SA on her tattoo removal journey. Image: @landawillie5

Source: TikTok

One Mzansi hun shared her journey with getting tattoos and longed for them to be removed professionally.

Hun shares tattoo removal journey on TikTok

A young fashion-forward South African, Landa Willie, who dominates when it comes to street fashion, opened up about regretting covering her body with ink at a very young age. The hun visited a tattoo parlour after the premature death of her father.

She went under the needle to numb her grief and document the most painful period of her life at the time. Now that she’s much wiser and her frontal lobe is fully developed, she regrets her childish decision.

Willie found a clinic that offered tattoo removal services and booked an appointment with a lovely lady who was gentle with her throughout the procedure. The ink faded after their first session and the professional promised better results by the third visit:

“Can’t tell you how happy I am to start this journey.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady’s first tattoo removal session

Social media users were wowed by the laser removal technique and commented:

@kat_upendi suggested:

“I think tattoos should only be legal after 25. Some of my tattoos that I got in my early twenties are a bit weird.”

@Penny🇿🇦 said:

“Please take us through the whole process because I want to remove mine as well. Wishing you less pain.”

@Thandz🏳️‍🌈 wrote:

“As a tattoo enthusiast, I’m hacked, but I’m glad you’re doing something that makes you happy.”

@Meraki_Makeup&Aesthetics confessed:

“I have about 10 tattoos and every day I wake up and ask myself why?”

