A South African lady was tired of being unemployed and shared with Mzansi how she was going to find a job

The lady received a lot of support from her internet friends after her video went viral on TikTok with over 107K views

She was also advised on how to secure a good job in corporate by her followers and others who stumbled across her clip

Unemployment is notoriously one of South Africa’s biggest problems, especially among the youth.

A Mzansi lady talked about getting a corporate job with no qualifications. Image: @michepisani2

Graduates have to turn their side hustles into main hustles because of job scarcity or settle for vacancies way below their qualifications.

Lady to secure job in corporate with no experience, SA advises her

Young people have complained about how the employment system does not favour them. Companies require experience and other skills acquired by senior workers from fresh university graduates who end up unemployed for not meeting their requirements.

A lady on TikTok, Michè, expressed her frustrations with being unemployed and announced that she’d force herself into corporate. The huh had no stable plan but promised that she would get a job soon:

“Me forcing myself into corporate jobs with zero qualifications and 5 years of working experience. This is God’s earth; no one’s going to do at any time.”

Mzansi advises lady with no qualifications to apply for corporate jobs

Social media users encouraged the lady and asked more information on available vacancies:

@Rethabile.Moriri shared:

“I’m doing well with just my matric.”

@Rethabile.Moriri explained:

“I started at a call centre right after matric in Randburg, worked eight months, then moved to another call centre in the USA, and from there, I grew career-wise. Tell me if you need a full breakdown.”

@Vanessa commented:

“I have 6 years of experience in the Medical Field. I recently moved to Fire & Security, bought myself a car, and my daughter goes to one of the best nursery schools. God has been really good to me career-wise.”

@𝙏𝙨𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙨𝙤✞ said:

“I just saw the job I was applying for. They want a 3-year qualification, and someone who is fluent in Afrikaans, and I still applied.”

@A Gworl commented:

“I sit next to an MBA candidate. It's possible. I am furthering my studies, though, to have something.”

@Rhoda Africa shared:

“But sometimes the job requirements are ridiculous. Imagine looking for a job where they want you to have a car. I’m unemployed, and I need money to buy a car.”

