A young South African graduate shared her story of life after finishing school and obtaining a Bachelor in Education degree

Emihle Ludonga recently graduated from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology but has settled as an entrepreneur and promoter to avoid unemployment

Social media users shared warm words of encouragement and cheered the lady on in the comments section

A CPUT graduate hopped on a viral TikTok trend where social media users update their followers about life after graduation.

A CPUT graduate rocked SA when she shared her life after graduation. Image: @mihleseptembe

Source: TikTok

Emihle Ludonga shared that she had to create multiple income streams as teaching posts have been scarce.

SA graduate becomes entrepreneur after job scarcity

Many motivational speakers encourage people always to find a reason to get back up after a failed attempt and never give up on a dream. South African graduates have been kicked to the curb many times, and many are pursuing careers that have nothing to do with their field of study.

A young lady who recently obtained a teaching degree from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology shared that she had to create other income streams after struggling to find a teaching post. Emihle Ludonga started selling cosmetic products and iPhones and became a product promoter.

She captioned her post:

"What I studied for vs what I'm currently doing. This life has no balance."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to graduate creating streams of income

Emihle's story touched many who wished her well in the comments:

@patiepanther shared a quote:

"When the time is right, I, the Lord, will make it happen."

@King Solomon🫧 expalined:

"God sometimes, unfortunately, does not give us what we want. He gives us what is best for us. You might end up not wanting to teach because of the growth of a side hustle and the amount of money you make."

@LeloN told shared a story:

"I took a cleaning job, and they allowed me to study; I just graduated last...your day is coming, mama. Hold on."

@Monalisa 💗 assured her:

"You will get there, baby."

@🎀Gcogco🎀 consoled the graduate:

"At least you're doing something, love."

@Kelebogile admired her work ethic:

"I love the fact that you are doing something; I am so proud of you for looking for other means of making a living."

@Nkoskhona wished the lady well:

"May God bless you with a job you desire, sisi wam."

@MR TISETSO MAJOZI (GOD IS GOOD advised the lady to relocate:

"Keep pushing my sister. Your turn will come. Why don't you relocate to Gauteng? You might get a job immediately."

