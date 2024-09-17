A university student dependent on NSFAS blew Mzansi’s mind when she revealed the size of her wallet

The young scholar made close to R200K in just six months from selling hair and perfume

Social media users were curious to find out how she managed to make that much money monthly

A young South African scholar rocked the internet when she revealed the size of her wallet after she showed off what she had in the bank.

A NSFAS-dependent student made over R170K from cosmetics. Image: @kwababalindo

Source: TikTok

The student, dependent on NSFAS to pay her fees, was able to make close to R200K in six months from selling hair and perfume.

SA reacts to NSFAS student makes over R174K in 6 months

An NSFAS-dependent scholar rocked Mzansi when she showed off her beefy bank account. The lady was able to make over R174K in six months. She started making good money in April:

April - R23 631.71

May - R21 761.61

June - R29 365.26

July - R52 323.91

August - R46 116.38

September - R17 229.73

Other Mzansi youngsters lost it and asked the lady how she was able to make that much money in just six months, and she replied:

“Guys, I’m selling hair and perfumes.”

See the post below:

Mzansi reacts to NSFAS student making six figures in six months

Social media users had mixed reactions towards a NSFAS dependent lady who made six figures in six months:

@Lisa refused to believe the lady:

"Don't lie, which NSFAS are you talking about?"

@Fakukazi65 enquired:

"Hey mama, how do you do it?"

@Dimakubs gassed her friend up:

"You need bouncers friend, you are President Ramaphosa of varsity."

@Tumelo.p had to do a double take:

"Haibo I thought it was R23, I was ready to say I can relate."

@crazy_but_cute8 needed some cash:

"Do you offer loans?"

