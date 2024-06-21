A Vaal University of Technology graduate showed her NSFAS allowance from four years ago

The young woman shared two screenshots of notifications of money and airtime she received

The once-off payment stunned internet users who also applied at NSFAS to fund their studies

A Vaal University of Technology graduate reminisced on the good old days when the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) handed out allowances that made students' eyes glisten with pleasure.

Mbali Mntambo shared a video on her TikTok account (@mbaliqueencess_mntambo) showing screenshots of SMS notifications she received from her bank and the local government student financial aid scheme.

In the first screenshot, the Soweto-based nail technician showed viewers the message she received from Capitec informing her of the R14,750 she got from NSFAS. The second screenshot shows Mbali getting 20GB of airtime to use any time during the day and an extra 20GB to use at night.

Mbali, who had R9 in her account at the time, captioned her post:

"I felt like a million dollars."

Watch the video below:

Former NSFAS students comment on allowance

Social media users who also took to NSFAS to fund their tertiary studies shared memories of receiving money from the government.

@jessicajay014 shared with the online community:

"I know this feeling. I felt like I was the CEO of the family."

Surprised at the amount Mbali received, @malumeruckus said:

"R14,000? That is basically a salary."

After seeing the graduate's post, @zila_mkhonto1 commented:

"No wonder you guys don't want to do internships."

Mbali informed the online user:

"That was a once-off payment for delayed accommodation allowance. Also, I doubt a South African graduate out there wants to stay at home and not work."

Student shares how she spent her NSFAS allowance in 24 hours

On the topic of NSFAS, Briefly News previously reported about how a Cape Town student spent her NSFAS allowance within 24 hours and took to social media to flex what she had bought.

In the footage, the student bought groceries and then spent the money on different types of alcohol and food.

