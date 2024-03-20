Gauteng student erupted from their room with excitement, celebrating the NSFAS allowance

A TikTok video showed the university attendees going up and down with joy in the residence's corridors

The online community reacted to the clip, with many saying that it was their tax money and some feeling envious

Students celebrated their NSFAS allowances. Images: @reabetswemalepe/ TikTok, @RapiEye/ Getty Images

Students who are funded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) rejoiced after the bank notification hit their phones.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @reabetswemalepe, as soon as they received the funds and were notified, the students left everything they were doing in their rooms and went outside to celebrate.

In the clip, the students are seen going up and down the residence's corridors; some were wearing pyjamas, while others were visibly sleeping or just showering when they received the news. One student was wrapping a fleece around her body.

Students celebrate NSFAS allowance

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers wanted to be in the student's shoes

The video received over 1 million views, with many online users feeling envious and wanting to go back to university as adulting has too many problems for their liking.

@lebogangmobango wrote:

"The worst part is paying so much tax and your kids will never benefit because your income is above NSFAS threshold ."

@BadSwing commented:

"That NSFAS has to be paid back once you graduate and start working unfortunately."

@Clementine said:

"Guys guys remember its our tax money Not ANC."

@Sandile Yusuf Mayamb saw a business opportunity:

"I need to get into the student residence business this building is a money making machine look at the number of those rooms."

@Jmgbanda felt envious:

"The only thing I miss about varsity is the NSFAS ."

@MluHandsome0 said:

"Our tax money."

