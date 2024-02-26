A TikTok video captures University of Mpumalanga students' over-the-top reaction to receiving NSFAS allowances

The clip garnered over 323,000 views and sparked curiosity about the amount each student received

Students from other universities who are still awaiting their funds reacted in the comments section

University of Mpumalanga students expressed their happiness after they received their NSFAS funds. Image: @badgirl_jacqueline

Source: TikTok

University of Mpumalanga students, locked in their rooms, suddenly erupted into cheers and shouts of joy.

Woman shares video of hyped UMP students

What's got them so hyped? Their NSFAS allowances hitting their accounts, of course! Their excitement grabbed South Africans' attention.

In a clip posted on TikTok by @badgirl_jacqueline, you can feel the electricity of the moment as these students burst out of their rooms.

NSFAS allowances fuel curiosity

The video clocked over 323,000 views and counting. Viewers are curious about how much money each student received to warrant such a spirited reaction.

Watch the video below:

Varsity students discuss NSFAS allowances

Students from other universities still waiting for their funds to come through chimed in. They couldn't help but feel a twinge of envy at the sight of their counterparts celebrating.

@Amanda said:

"Cries in private bursary ke sana lapho I'm also residing at Luhambo. Yoh the noise!"

@black.gall_ wrote:

"Me wondering how much y'all get."

@Nomalanga stated:

"Cries in UP, that time I rejected the offer from UMP."

@moses.mkhaliphi mentioned:

"l have a problem with NSFAS students. When they don't receive it in time they fight all over and when they get it they drink alcohol."

@thobilehilda501 shared:

"We are finished saying community Yakamagugu."

@sinazoblaqq⭐️

"Cries in college of TUT."

@masego_m03 asked:

"All of the book allowance or just half?"

@lacoste9139 shared:

"One student built her mom a house with NSFAS money."

NSFAS hasn’t paid 20,000 outstanding allowances

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) revealed that 20,000 allowances were not disbursed. They hope they will have paid all of the allowances by the 15th.

Students cried that they had not received a cent, and one student told Briefly News what she had to do to get home.

