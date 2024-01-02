The National Student Financial Aid Scheme revealed that 20,000 students are expected to receive their allowances

NSFAS also revealed that new board members have been appointed, and disciplinary processes have been started against board members accused of accommodation corruption

A student told Briefly News that they had not received their allowances, and South Africans demanded the students receive them

NSFAS announced they would pay 20,000 outstanding allowances, but students haven't received them. Images: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group and Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) revealed that 20,000 allowances have not been disbursed and hopes they will have paid all of the allowances by the 15th. Students cried that they had not received a cent, and one student told Briefly News what she had to do to get home.

NSFAS to distribute outstanding allowances

According to eNCA, NSFAS plans on disbursing the 20,000 allowances that have not yet been paid out in 2023. The Department of Education spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi revealed that a new COO and additional board members have also been appointed. NSFAS board members were accused of being involved in alleged fraudulent activities.

NSFAS spends billions on accommodation

Mnisi pointed out that systems have been strengthened to stabilise the distribution of the funds. NSFAS is also piloting with 17 universities and 23 TVET colleges to accredit private service providers. NSFAS spends R16 billion per annum on student accommodation, and because of this, the board decided to be involved in securing accommodation for the students. However, there is a backlog in private accommodation providers in getting accreditation.

Student shares her struggles with Briefly News

A North West University student that Briefly News recently interviewed told Briefly News that NSFAS hasn't paid a cent to them.

"I had to sell three pairs of my shoes in order to travel back home. I have not received my allowance and none of the students received their allowances. It seems like we're not going to receive it, and what's sad is that we seriously need it. NSFAS is going to keep doing this to us, and they're not taking us seriously. Our parents are unemployed, and we are not working, so we depend on this money," she said.

Netizens angry at NSFAS

South Africans on Facebook slammed NSFAS for dragging their feet.

Stan Mda said:

“Maybe we need to develop that mindset as a country that if you are hired, and you don’t deliver what you are hired for, you are fired, or you should resign before being fired."

Siphokazi Dondashe wrote:

“And there’s this Norraco thing. They didn’t pay my daughter’s allowance, and NSFAS says they have nothing to do with it.”

Ntobe Radebe sremarked:

“If the media was to take interest in how the poor students are suffering under the NSFAS system glitches and not wait for strikes, they’ll see that a lot is happening in that system.”

Sibonisiwe Vayeke cried:

“Release our 2023 allowances. We are suffering.”

Nontobeko Nyathi Bhuqudaka remarked:

“NSFAS, please settle our fees with the North West University.”

NSFAS paid ghost students over R3 billion

Similarly, Briefly News reported that NSFAS allegedly paid ghost students over R3 billion last year.

An estimated 157,890 students who do not exist have been paid over R250 million monthly, exposing alleged mismanagement of funds. Netizens remarked that this had been happening for years and pointed the finger at employees, accusing them of benefitting from the scheme.

