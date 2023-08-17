University students are seeking Parliament's intervention regarding issues with the new National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding model

Many students were evicted due to non-payment, with over 300 Cape Peninsula University of Technology students affected

The students are demanding the removal of the accommodation funding cap and the resolution of funding model problems

CAPE TOWN - University students from various institutions have approached Parliament to help them with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding issues.

Students protested the new NSFAS funding model.

Source: Getty Images

Students marched down to the Parliament on Wednesday, 16 August, after many were evicted from private residences for lack of payment.

New NSFAS funding model leaves students frustrated

The funding scheme recently changed its funding model and now pays students directly instead of through their institutions of higher learning. NSFAS has also changed the accommodation allowance and capped it at R45 000 yearly.

According to EWN, students want the accommodation cap removed and the funding model issues resolved. They also want the defunding of some students reviewed.

eNCA reports that students are required to have 60 credits to qualify for accommodation and travel allowances.

Over 300 students evicted over NSFAS funding issues

Over 300 Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) students were evicted from their private res accommodation after the landlord claimed there was non-payment.

The company said that it was experiencing issues with NSFAS. CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley explained that the landlord was not entitled to the R45 000 per student because his property is not accredited and only qualifies for R41 200.

"The Golden Buffalo residence and the others owned by this specific landlord are unaccredited. As a result of that, each student is capped at an amount of R41 200 in this case. However, the landlord is insistent that he would want to be paid R45 000, which is the amount that is paid for an accredited residence," said Kansley.

The chairperson of the Parliament Committee for higher education is expected to respond to the students on Thursday.

