The government acknowledges that the placement of graduate teachers in South Africa is not meeting the intended targets

According to Elijah Mhlanga, the spokesperson for the Education Department, the government provides bursaries to individuals pursuing teacher training courses

Teaching degrees frequently appeal to individuals with lower academic achievements but who have received exemptions from university requirements

Newly qualified teachers are struggling to find jobs in South Africa ahead of the 2024 first school term. Image: Silas Stein

The government acknowledged that the placement of graduate teachers in South Africa falls short of desired targets.

The Basic Education Department granted approximately 12,000 bursaries to aspiring teachers from April 2022 to March 2023. However, the annual report reveals that, on average, only 76% of them secured placements.

Speaking to eNCA, Education Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says that the government gives bursaries to young people who study a teacher's course at a reputable tertiary.

Unemployment is rife in Mzansi

Facebook users voiced their concerns about unemployment in the country.

Thabang Motlhabane says:

"Every qualified personnel struggles to find jobs."

Bongani Mgubela is confused by the lack of opportunities:

"In SA, you never know what the problem is. One moment you are told there's a shortage of teachers, and the next there are teachers who are battling to find jobs."

Luphumlo Mahlinza knows where the blame lies:

"Government deliberately fails to provide jobs for graduates."

Nqunde Keo has expressed disappointment:

"Everyone is battling to find jobs except for criminals."

Urgent call: Education system's role in unemployment crisis

The education system has faced persistent criticism for failing to draw adequately qualified and motivated candidates to pursue teaching careers. Teaching degrees often attract individuals with lower academic performance who have obtained university exemptions.

Teachers frequently lack adequate subject matter knowledge, and newly qualified teachers are frequently assigned to teach subjects for which they haven't received training.

