Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has announced National Treasury's plan to strengthen internal control

The plan seeks to prevent fraudulent claims, enhance compliance and improve reporting standards for irregular expenditures

The government is developing a cooperative plan to streamline departments, entities and programmes over the next three years

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana reveals that the National Treasury has devised a plan to enhance internal controls.

The National Strategic Plan aims to curb fraudulent claims to programme funds, boost compliance and elevate reporting standards for irregular expenditures.

Responding to an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) inquiry about the Auditor-General's findings of a 69% clean audit achievement, Godongwana outlined measures such as implementing contract management reviews to prevent unauthorised expenditure.

Entities like the Land Bank, Public Investment Corporation, SASRIA and the Government Pensions Administration Agency are actively working to improve their audit standings.

Mzansi believes that empty promises are being made

Lwazi Giwu has little faith:

"Always aiming at something without putting it into action."

Lolo Makgatho is disappointed in how long it's taken:

"So there were no plans and control for 29 years. They just woke up on the 30th year with this mind-blowing idea of a master plan."

Sitembiso Sicengu has a bleak view as well:

"Our government has collapsed in all departments."

Mathebula TL noted:

"There were no plans."

Johanna Mogale thinks government should be ashamed:

"It is beyond embarrassing to acknowledge that no airtight control measures ever existed to begin with."

State restructuring gains momentum

The government is crafting a collaborative strategy to streamline departments, entities and programmes for the next three years.

The Presidency, the National Treasury, the Department of Public Service and Administration and the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation are developing top-level recommendations for closing programmes and entities.

According to the South African News Agency, Godongwana announced the extension of the Presidential Employment Initiative for an additional year.

"This extension will be funded by reallocating a portion of funds from existing public employment programmes like the Expanded Public Works Programme and the Community Works Programme."

