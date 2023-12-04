Enoch Godongana's wife, Thandiwe Godongwana, has allegedly been outed for corruption by a whistleblower

In a tweet shared on X, formerly Twitter, Godongwana allegedly received four different appointments within the Gauteng Growth and Development Agency

South Africans were disgusted by the level of corruption and were anxious to vote in the 2024 General Elections

Enoch Godongwana’s wife, Thandiwe, was pinpointed in corrupt dealings. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

South Africans demand action after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's wife, Thandiwe Godongwana, was allegedly exposed to corrupt activities. A whistleblower claimed that Thandiwe was allegedly appointed to four high-ranking positions in the Gauteng government.

Netizens were livid at Godongwana's stark corruption and demanded the government act against her.

Godongwana's wife allegedly has 4 jobs

@TshweuMoleme posted the explosive information on his X, formerly Twitter, account. A video from NewzRoom Afrika accompanied the tweet. The video reveals how Godongwana was implicated in corrupt activities involving the former Gauteng Growth and Development Agency Chairperson, Sibongile Vilakazi.

It's alleged that Vilakazi reportedly appointed Thandiwe to four positions within the Agency within a few months of being appointed in the position. On top of that, she is also the alleged chairperson of a development company subsidiary of the GGDA. She is also said to be its chairperson, deputy chairperson of the ethics committee and a member of the audit committee. Read the tweet here.

South Africans not surprised

Netizens were disappointed but not surprised that the wife of a high-ranking official was implicated in a corruption scandal.

Anold (I BSwak) Swaznegha said:

“These thieves have now included their wives in the scheme. A house full of thieves– I wonder what they discuss at the dinner table.”

NewLeaf remarked:

“Whilst the clever blacks focus on the EFF, the ANC continues to do what it does best: corruption. Let’s make 2024 our 1994!”

A Commoner wrote:

“I’m not surprised. Enoch Godongwana chowed union workers’ monies with his spouse. They’ll do anything for the paper, and that’s why he’s selling us to the bankers and the White Capitalist Establishment.”

Mhayise was angry.

“My blood boils when the ANC is being mentioned. Godongwana and Lesufi must step down with immediate effect.”

BEATSKIT wanted to know:

“Why are they so greedy? Is it a psychological thing?”

