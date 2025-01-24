A content creator, Mbali Mhlongo, shared a funny video of how her sister treated her before payday

The two siblings made sure their sister was fed and entertained, not letting her do anything for herself

Many members of the online community who saw the clip on their For You Pages filled the comment section with jokes

For some, payday isn't just about some people getting their hard-earned money but also about others hoping to share in the payout. One woman revealed that her siblings went above and beyond to pamper her just in time for payday.

For the (sibling) love of money

Content creator Mbali Mhlongo took to her TikTok account to share a humorous video about how her sisters treated her like royalty in hopes of securing monetary generosity.

"POV: It's payday and your sisters want a favour," the woman wrote in her video.

From sweeping the floor she walked on to one sister acting like a footstool and the other serving her food, the siblings treated Mbali like the queen of the Mhlongo castle.

Watch the comical TikTok video below:

Royal treatment humours Mzansi

Several social media users found the clip hilarious and posted their jokes in the comment section.

@gunnerz_dj told app users:

"By then, the debit orders had already chowed the salary."

@iammiltonmojapelo said with a laugh:

"That’s not enough. You can’t press the remote control on your own. They should press for you. Don’t do favours for them."

@luyanda_gumedee jokingly asked Mbali:

"Yoh, why are you lifting your water? So much effort."

@thori_b_mash shared with the online community:

"My nephew will even go to the extent of serving me breakfast in bed."

@that_leratom humorously added in the comments:

"No, they’re slacking because why are the fruits not cut into desirable pieces?"

@sandilemazawu laughed and said:

"How I wish. I’m the last born. I still have a traumatic experience of my siblings beating me up."

3 Other Briefly News stories about payday

A local woman jokingly showed South Africans how she prepared her card for payday. Some people even cracked jokes about their financial struggles.

A young woman burst into laughter after revealing her colleague's bank balance. She claimed her workmate had R12 in their account after payday.

A hungry man jokingly shared that he was prepared to eat one egg and a tub of liver spread every day before payday.

