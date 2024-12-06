“View Once Salary”: Woman Laughs at Broke Colleague After Payday

A young woman posted a TikTok video of herself bursting into laughter after revealing her colleague's bank balance

The humoured woman claimed her workmate was left with R12 in their bank account after payday

Social media users took to the comment section with laughter, while some felt they could relate

A woman burst into laughter after sharing her colleague's bank balance after payday. Images: @hope_maq

Source: TikTok

Payday is often a mix of emotions - a sense of relief as the bank balance grows, quickly followed by the sting of watching it dwindle to cover bills and obligations.

For one woman, the irony of the situation hit harder than expected. She couldn't help but laugh when one of her colleagues found themselves broke almost immediately after getting their money.

Comically sad salary moments

For many South Africans, as payday draws closer, excitement fills the air, or, in one man's case, music gets blasted in the workplace to show the joy the 25th brings.

A TikTok user named Hope (@hope_maq) took a different approach and responded with laughter after sharing that her workmate was left with R12 after payday.

According to statistics, nearly half of salary earners struggle to make ends meet.

After calling it a "view once salary," the woman humorously shared in the comments:

"Once you open it, it's gone."

Watch the video below:

Broke colleague humours online users

A few local social media users posted laughing emojis in the comment section after seeing Hope busting at her colleagues' financial woes. Some also found humour in the woman's comical caption.

@king_khanyi laughed and said to Hope:

"'View once' is diabolical."

@mahle_pauli wrote in the comment section:

"These things happen."

@cyabluza told the online community:

"I would be sick on that day."

@markjohnson7092, who tried to see the brighter side, commented:

"Luckily, bonus time is next weekend."

Hope exclaimed to the TikTok user:

"Please use it wisely!"

After watching the video, @phylogeneticbabe, who most likely experienced the same financial struggles, wrote in the comment section:

"Okay, I feel better."

SA laughs at man counting salary on ground

In another story, Briefly News reported about a video of a man lying on the ground while he counted his hard-earned money.

The calm man carefully straightened the R100 notes and placed them in a row in front of him. People found the clip hilarious and expressed laughter in the comments.

