The South African Gqom dancer and singer Babes Wodumo recently made headlines on social media

The Wololo hitmaker trended after a video of her performing live on stage went viral

Her performance underwhelmed many netizens as they flooded the comment section with mixed reactions

Babes Wodumo performed live. Image: @babeswodumo

The South African Gqom queen and performer Babes Wodumo recently made headlines on social media.

Babes Wodumo performs live on stage

The late Mampintsha's wife, Babes Wodumo, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, has been the talk of the town lately on social media.

Earlier, the news and gossip page MDNews shared a short clip of Babes Wodumo performing live on stage at an unknown event on their Twitter (X) page, leaving many netizens unimpressed with her performance.

The clip was captioned:

"Babes Wodumo performing live."

Netizens react to video of Babes' performance

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to the star's performance. Here's what they had to say:.

Mzansi had some mixed reactions over Babes Wodumo's recent performance. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

@Ke_Arturo said:

"Babes is tired shem."

@boyes_lydia wrote:

"I think it is very hard for her to perform. She might be thinking about her ex-husband because the fire she had is mostly gone. Idk if he maybe boosted her confidence or gave her a pep talk before going on stage. But there is something missing. Or just the fact that he's not there."

@KMJ1_0 commented:

"Let’s be honest with whatever is going on in her haii. She must retire n venture into another career or something haii finished this one."

@TellUnknown responded:

"Does she really still want to do this? I wouldn’t hire such an artist at all. She looks bored and unmotivated herself. I’d rather hire Mkhadzi. At least she makes an effort."

Babes Wodumo's recent performance trends

In a previous report from Briefly News, Babes Wodumo is on her way to reclaiming her throne at the industry's top. While many had said she had fallen off, Babes proved them wrong, especially after she lost her husband, Gqom legend Mampintsha, in December 2022.

Babes recently shared hot pictures showing off her impressive figure and colourful hair. She also gave electrifying performances. Netizens love Babes Wodumo's beauty and are thrilled to see her living her best life.

