Gqom musician and dancer Babes Wodumo recently performed at the Westville Correctional Service

The Wololo hitmaker posted pictures of herself with some of the prison wardens on her Instagram page

Many netizens on social media reacted to Babes Wodumo performing at the prison

South African musician and dancer Babes Wodumo recently became a hot topic after she performed at a place people never thought she would.

Babes Wodumo performs at Westville Correctional Service

Ever since her comeback to the music industry, Babes Wodumo has been the talk of town after she got booked to perform at the EFF rally.

Earlier on, the Wololo hitmaker shared on her Instagram page that she had performed at the Westville Correctional Service. Babes Wodumo, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, shared pictures of herself and some of the prison wardens on her social media page and captioned them:

"Thank you to Westville prison."

The news and gossip page MDNews also posted the picture of Babes at the Westville prison on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Babes Wodumo visited WestVille prison."

Netizens react to Babes performing in prison

Many netizens shared their opinions regarding the star performing at a prison. See some of the comments below:

@TiisetxoSetso said:

"We have normalised nonsense, when we were growing up, we were taught that there is a time and place for every dress code."

@StHonorable wrote:

"Prison Wardens are greedy, Babes Wodumo visited the inmates not them but it's them who appear on her photos."

@mthoko_nhlapo responded:

"Someone will be bullied to dance like Babes Wodumo tonight."

@MissFabulous_ commented:

"I am not happy with her dress code."

@TebzaNg1520 questioned:

"Dressed like this?"

@virtual_Skhwili mentioned:

"She went and performed for the inmates to upgrade their Babes Version software. Tonight's everyone is having a great time."

Babes Wodumo's recent performance trends

In a previous report from Briefly News, Babes Wodumo is on her way to reclaiming her throne at the top of the industry. While many had said she had fallen off, Babes proved them wrong, especially after she lost her husband, Gqom legend Mampintsha, in December 2022.

Babes recently shared hot pictures showing off her impressive figure and colourful hair. She also gave electrifying performances. Netizens love Babes Wodumo's beauty and are thrilled to see her living her best life.

