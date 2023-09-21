The educational soapie's October 13 teaser announces that Tbose will bid farewell

Actor Hungani Ndlovu joined Skeem Saam at the beginning of July this year as Tbose Maputla

The soapie's October teaser has left many social media users confused about whether Hungani is leaving the show or not

Haibo, Hungani Ndlovu is leaving Skeem Saam? Fans of the educational soapie need clarification, as it seems there is no straight answer as to whether Tbose will be leaving the show again or not.

Is Hungani Ndlovu leaving Skeem Saam?

Questions are being asked as day-by-day peeps need clarification on Tbose's character, played by Hungani Ndlovu, whether it's coming to an end or is here to stay.

Recently, The soapie's October 13 teaser on TVSA announced that Tbose would be leaving, but it doesn't state if he is leaving Skeem Saam.

It reads:

"Elizabeth gives Jacobeth and Oom Tladi shocking news. The Maputlas bid Tbose farewell. Charles is set on enrolling Benjamin and Makwena at Aprendo Preparatory School."

Actor Hungani Ndlovu debuted on the show at the beginning of July 2023, when the twelfth season began.

The role was formerly portrayed by Cornet Mamabolo, who departed from the series in 2021 to dedicate his attention to his insurance enterprise, Digni Financial Services.

Speaking to Briefly News, SABC's publicity specialist, Caroline Phalakatshela said Hungani Ndlovu is not going anywhere.

She said:

"I can confirm with you that Hungani Ndlovu is not going anywhere, I just spoke to the shows production about the claims of him leaving and they declined it, specifying that he will still be Tbose on Skeem Saam."

Netizens are confused if Tbose is returning or not

X user @Jabu_Macdonald shared on his timeline a tweet that Tbose is returning and news on other characters on Skeem Saam. This post left fans even more confused about what is happening with Hungani Ndlovu's character.

He tweeted:

"Rathebe will be coming back on #SkeemSaam, Tbose Maputla is back, and Leeto’s court case begins, but there’s drama regarding Elizabeth’s lobola negotiations.

See the tweet below:

See what netizens had to say about all of this:

@SenaNgwane wrote:

"Is Hungani Ndlovu returning permanently, or is he a temp?"

@Jabu_Macdonald replied:

"He's leaving again."

@Sli_Simelane responded:

"Yoh, the Rathebe business must be shut down hle, as for Tbose unless it’s the old Tbose no thanks… I desperately need Rachel Kunutu, Leshole and Celia to return hle. What they do about Big Boy is up to them, but bring back Leshole."

@Nelly_Khuzway said:

" I think T-bose is now gonna bore us."

@jerajessie2603 wrote:

"Back to the post, I do enjoy this new Tbose, but he is so stressful."

@Lady_liwinski said:

"As i run to read the teasers."

Skeem Saam fans praise Hungani Ndlovu

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Actor Hungani Ndlovu is the talk of the town currently, as news broke that Skeem Saam remains the second most-watched local drama in South Africa.

After the news was broken on the streets of Twitter by social media influencer Jabulani Macdonald, fans and followers were truly happy for the show and Hungani Ndlovu.

