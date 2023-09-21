Fans of the Etv drama series Nikiwe are breathing a huge sigh of relief after news got out that it would be renewed for the second season

Playing lead on the series is Lungelo Mpangase, who plays the role of Nikiwe Radebe, and it is based in Soweto

Nikiwe fans are excited, but they have so many questions regarding the plot and the direction the series would take

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Nikiwe fans are elated after it was by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela that it would be renewed for a second Season.

Etv's Nikiwe gets a second season after it had a slow start in terms of ratings. Image: @lungelo_mpangase

Source: Instagram

Etv renews Nikiwe

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Phil Mphela announced that the Etv drama series Nikiwe would be renewed for the second season.

In a tweet, Mphela said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"Nikiwe to get another season. With ratings improving and the show finding its core audience, Etv will be renewing the telenovela for a second season."

All about the Etv series about Nikiwe

Playing lead on the series is Lungelo Mpangase, who plays the role of Nikiwe Radebe, and it is based in Soweto.

The entire series is about her family, which resides in Diepkloof Extension, Pimville, and the show is also shot in Orlando, Soweto. Nikiwe had inherited a lot of fortune, but it was stripped away from her by her own family.

The series is centred on the themes of blood, power and betrayal. Nikiwe grew up around money, but she hit rock bottom when all of it was taken away. To get her old life back, she had to toughen up.

Netizens react to Nikiwe getting renewed

Nikiwe fans are excited, but they have so many questions regarding the plot and the direction the series would take.

@chestermayifo asked:

"This show probably has 125 episodes. Approximately how many episodes does a soapie has to have per season?"

@mmutugutugu

"They did good by getting @Masengasile on board ever since she took over #NIKIWE I can't get enough!!!!"

@Mbali_Mtimande added:

"When are they going to find out that Masibisi killed the parents. I can’t wait."

@PitsiAfrica expressed:

"That's very good."

South Africa’s Got Talent returns

In a previous report from Briefly News, popular talent show, South Africa's Got Talent, will be returning under the ownership of a new company.

It will now be handled by Primedia, and productions will commence in 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News