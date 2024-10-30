The Skeem Saam actor Hungani Ndlovu celebrated his wife, Stephanie Ndlovu, on social media

The actor and DJ shared a post on his Instagram page, celebrating his wife as she turned 34

Hungani shared several pictures of them on social media and paired it with a heartwarming message

Hungani Ndlovu wished his wife a happy birthday. Image: hunganindlovu

The South African actor Hungani Ndlovu moved many of his fans and followers by showing love to his wife, Stephanie Ndlovu.

Hungnai Ndlovu celebrates his wife as she turns 34

The Skeem Saam actor made headlines on social media after he responded to rumours that he and Stephanie were getting a divorce.

Recently, the actor-turned-DJ celebrated and showered his wife with love as she marked another year around the sun, turning 34 years old. Hungani Ndlovu posted several pictures of themselves on his Instagram page and paired them with a heartwarming message.

He wrote:

"Eight years have passed, and yet— With every year, we’ve grown. Your patience is like rivers, gentle and deep, Holding steady when hills are steep. Today, I honour the heart you share— I’m grateful and privileged to experience life with you. Your love is beyond compare. Happy Birthday, my lovely wife."

See the post below:

Fans react to Hungani Ndlovu's post

Shortly after the actor shared the post on social media, many fans and followers flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

bucie_tlhokwe wrote:

"Mapitse wa itsi?? Lol happy birthday to our beautiful makoti."

ncengindlazi said:

"Happy birthday Ingrid."

lady_mo_maluleke responded:

"Happy birthday makoti wa hina."

dimphomore_ commented:

"Happy Birthday Mama ka Rhulani, blessed are you."

zola_hashatsi replied:

"Happy birthday to the Mrs."

six_nyamane mentioned:

"Happy Birthday Mrs Ndlovu."

