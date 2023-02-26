Hungani Ndlovu wrote his wife Stephanie Ndlovu a heartfelt message on Instagram for everyone to see

The former Scandal stars celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary and shared their happiness with their followers

SA Instagram users were amazed that the TV personalities have been married for so long, and commented with their best wishes

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Hungani Ndlovu penned Stephanie Ndlovu a sweet message on their 4th wedding anniversary. Image: @miss_sandows

Source: Instagram

One of South Africa's beloved couples clocked 4 years of marriage and celebrated their union on social media. Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu have been together for almost seven years and have since tied the knot and had a baby together.

Hungani posts a heartfelt message to Stephanie on their anniversary

Hungani posted pictures and videos with Stephanie and expressed his love for her. He also thanked the actress for choosing him in the six years they have been together.

"I’m not perfect. I’m not a saint. I’m not anything that people might think I am. You know my flaws. You know my traumas. You know my greatest weaknesses. You know my most vulnerable moments in life. I am growing and my growing pains are real."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Stephanie replied with a short and sweet message:

"Still love, now and forever more.I love you Mr."

See Hungani Dlovu's Instagram post below:

Netizens congratulate Hungani and Stephanie on 4 years of wedded bliss

SA people showered the young couple with messages of congratulations on their wedding anniversary and wished them many more years of happiness.

@buhle_magaba mentioned:

"The caption is everything. Happy anniversary Ndlovus."

@nefisatarisca_ stated:

"Happy anniversary guys. Sending nothing but love and growth, and many more years to come for the both of you."

@hope_mbhele posted:

"Happy Anniversary you guys! May God give you many more beautiful years and memories together."

@botlhaleboikanyo shared:

"Happy anniversary faves. May God continue to strengthen your union."

@nkatekomay said:

"Happy anniversary maxaka, we speak God’s blessings upon your union."

@nozinto22 wrote:

"To many more blissful years, may God protect your union."

@malaza.simphiwe added:

"To many more years guys."

Gail and Kabelo Mabalane celebrate 10-year wedding anniversary, posts pics and loving messages on Instagram

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that Gail and Kabelo Mabalane have been in wedded bliss for 10 years and look more in love than ever. In the past decade, they have built a beautiful life together and have inspired many fans with their union.

To mark their wedding anniversary the actress and musician wrote each other heartfelt posts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News