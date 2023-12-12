Hungani Ndlovu has scoffed at social media reports suggesting he and his wife Stephanie Ndlovu are divorcing

Rumours circulated on social media claimed Hungani cheated and impregnated another woman, but he says it's all nonsense

Social media users expressed surprise, with some attributing the potential split to the couple marrying at a young age

Hungani Ndlovu has broken his silence following the reports on social media that he and Stephanie Ndlovu are divorcing.

Hungani Ndlovu has reacted to the divorce rumours circulating online. Image: @hunganindlovu

Source: Instagram

Post suggests Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu are divorcing

Skeem Saam actor Hungani Ndlovu has scoffed at the reports that his marriage is on the rocks. The actor, who is married to actress and media personality Stephanie Ndlovu, laughed at the allegations.

The rumours started when a social media page with the handle @bhezileficent alleged that the beautiful couple is headed for divorce. According to the post making the rounds on X, Hungani cheated and got another woman pregnant. The post read:

"Actor Hungani Ndlovu & wife Stephanie Sandows to divorce. According to reports former Scandal Stars Hungani and Stephanie are heading to a divorce after Hungani cheated and impregnated another woman, leading to Stephanie to go for a divorce."

Mzansi responds to Hungani and Stephanie's alleged divorce

Surprisingly, social media users said they had predicted that the sweet couple would divorce because they got married at a young age.

@blessssrt2 said:

"I told y’all this new Thabo Maputla was a loser."

@BrazenNanami added:

"It doesn't matter what age you marry, as long as you're above 18. Just make sure you are ready and the person you marry is ready as well."

Hungani Ndlovu laughs off divorce rumours

The former Scandal! star seemingly dismissed the rumours as false. According to a post shared by the popular gossip page Maphephandaba, the star laughed after being asked to confirm the rumours.

