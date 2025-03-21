DJ Cleo weighed in on the viral video of Reason aka Sizwe Alakine defending his girlfriend on the Piano Pulse podcast

The veteran media personality commended one of the hosts for apologising rather than justifying his remarks

DJ Cleo's sentiments sparked mixed reactions in the comments with some disagreeing with his opinion

DJ Cleo weighed in on the video of Sizwe Alakine. Image: Justin Barlow/Getty Images for MTV Base, reasonhd/Instagram

Source: UGC

As South Africa continues to dissect the video of Reason aka Sizwe Alakine fiercely defending his girlfriend Gigi Lamayne, veteran producer DJ Cleo has given his two cents on the issue. Sizwe Alakine topped social media trending lists when he pulled up on Piano Pulse podcast hosts and blasted them over their distasteful comments regarding his bae.

DJ Cleo reacts to the viral video of Sizwe Alakine

Seasoned media personality Somizi was impressed by Reason's actions and requested his bank account number. DJ Cleo took to his Instagram account and reacted to the whole incident.

The Party People hitmaker focused on the podcast hosts and gave Sifiso his flowers for apologising to Sizwe Alakine instead of justifying himself, unlike Thakgi. He said:

“Sifiso is older, he knew better at that point to apologise. Also, because he’s in the industry (not as an influencer) so he knows how hard it is to move in these streets and he opted to rectify his wrongs. Only he knows why he even said the things he said about Sizwe Alakine in the first place. Age should buy you maturity, and he showed maturity by apologising and not #TryingToExplainAndJustifyBullshit”

He added that he and Sizwe Alakine grew up in Vosloorus and were taught, from an early age, that speaking recklessly had consequences.

The Goodbye producer also disclosed his desire to mentor Thakgi.

“One day I wanna sit down with Thakgi and talk sense into him. We love to see growth but it must be nurtured and guided,” he said.

DJ Cleo commended Sifiso for apologising to Reason. Image: reasonhd_/Instagram, Justin Barlow/Getty Images for MTV Base

Source: UGC

Netizens weigh in on DJ Cleo's reaction

In the comments, netizens reacted with mixed reactions. While others agreed with DJ Cleo, others argued that Reason overreacted. Here are some of the comments:

wandabaloyi agreed:

"I believe these kids need to learn respect."

djstixx argued:

"Reason has anger issues vele. When Lootlove came out and told the whole world that yena he drives her cars. Did he fight back? Bro. An opinion is exactly that. An opinion."

bennyribisi suggested:

"If that didn’t happen y'all were never gonna watch the podcast. It was necessary to add some numbers and Thakgi was intentional."

djproza1 reminisced:

"Lol, I remember when Mandoza confronted Mr Selwyn during his interview on 'Seli Mathunzi'😭😭😂😂😂"

vic_santz1 said:

"On a different setting away from the Cams, Mpama would have come at the speed of ⚡️🌩"

