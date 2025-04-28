South African media personality Anele Mdoda recently disclosed how long she's been friends with her husband, Bonelela "Buzza" James

The radio personality wished her husband a happy birthday and revealed how long they've been friends on her Instagram account

South Africans have flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages to Mdoda and James since their lobola ceremony

Anele Mdoda reveals how long she's been friends with her husband Buzza James. Images: Buzza James and Zinthathu

Source: Instagram

947 radio personality, Anele Mdoda revealed how long she and her husband, Buzza James, have been friends before their tied the knot.

The media personality who recently trended on X, when her employer gifted her a lobola cow says she and James have been friends for more than 20 years.

Mdoda's husband shared the media personality's birthday message on his Instagram story on Sunday, 27 April.

"Happy birthday to my husband elect bethuna. 24 years of me saying happy birthday to you and first time as your wife elect," read the message.

Anele Mdoda reveals how long she’s been friends with her husband Buzza James. Images: Buzza James

Source: Instagram

South Africans congratulate Anele Mdoda on her wedding

@Vinoliciah responded:

"You've got a beautiful soul. You deserve all the blessings the world has to give. Congratulations on your beautiful marriage. Oh, and before I forget. You are gorgeous babes."

StraightupGal replied:

"Wow, you are loved and cherished Anele, what an amazing gift. All so deserving. You are blessed."

@a_bukwe replied:

"This the best gift anyone can ever ask for. They love you hard mama."

@Dineo_Bubbles responded:

"Congratulations Anele. May God bless your union. Thank you prince ngokumthabatha noma ene ngan. Ngoba according to some people, baby mama do not deserve uthando or umtshato. Ngoba babona as amahule. Akube bhlungu kubo nina nonwabe, inkosi inisikelele."

@LimpopoLadyy said:

"The see you after 30 gang will be weeping. Congrats to Anele, marrying when mature and financially settled is a huge win."

@Markosonke1 said:

"From radio queen to royal queen. Anele didn’t just secure the bag, she secured the entire throne with legal representation!"

Fentoz replied:

"Wonderful Xhosas celebs moving away from marrying foreigners and whites."

@LeandaPerel replied:

"Congratulations @Anele. May you have all the happiness and love in your marriage. Absolutely gorgeous bride."

@Moloto07Stanley responded:

"Congratulations. Anele and Bonelela. Bonelela is so lucky straight. Anele is a diamond that every man wishes to have as partner. All the best guys."

@Markosonke1 wrote:

"Anele said ‘talk show host’ wasn’t enough, now she’s First Lady of the AbaThembu tribe, watch her start charging lobola consultation fees on 947!"

@NiphoMrG wrote:

"I like Anele, she just doesn't seem like a subm*ssive type of a woman. She gives feminist vibes but let's hope with age comes wisdom."

Anele Mdoda reveals how long she's been friends with her husband Buzza James. Image: KhayaDlanga

Source: Instagram

Khaya Dlanga: "It was not a wedding"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this April that Anele Mdoda's close friend, Khaya Dlanga shocked Mzansi when he revealed that Mdoda's lobola ceremony was not a wedding.

Dlanga trended on social media this week when fans questioned him by sharing more pictures of Mdoda’s wedding.

South Africans took to the author's social media post on Thursday, 24 April to respond to his views.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News