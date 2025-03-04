Nandi Madida reflected on her daughter's journey as she turned a year older on Sunday, 2 March 2025

Grammy Award winner Zakes Bantwini also penned a touching message celebrating his daughter's uniqueness

Industry colleagues and fans showed love to the couple's daughter and flooded the comments with celebratory messages

Zakes Bantwini and Nandi Madida penned touching messages to their daughter on her 6th birthday. Image: John Liebenberg/Sunday Times/Gallo Images

Celebrity couple Zakes Bantwini and Nandi Madida penned sweet messages for their daughter Nefertiti Madida on her 6th birthday. Nandi Madida previously opened up about her daughter's unique condition and all the lessons her family has learnt.

Nandi Madida celebrates daughter's 6th Birthday

Nandi Madida took to her verified Instagram account to celebrate her daughter’s birthday. She marvelled at how much her daughter had grown.

The Skanda Love singer gushed at her only daughter and revealed how her story has inspired her and other parents to celebrate their kids.

“It’s something else when your last born, is no longer a baby. To my sweet girl Queen Nefertiti! I can’t believe you’re 6 years old. It is such an honour being your mom, I’m so inspired and proud of you! Love you dearly. Happy birthday, thank you for choosing me to be your mother. Your story has inspired so many to understand and celebrate their kids. You did that! Love you soooo much Nefi!🥹❤️🎉,” Nandi Madida captioned pictures of her daughter.

Her doting dad, Zakes Bantwini, penned a lengthy birthday message. The Grammy Award winner celebrated her uniqueness.

Netizens celebrate Zakes Bantwini and Nandi Madida's daughter

Entertainment industry colleagues and fans flooded the comments section with birthday well-wishes. Here are some of the comments:

Msmanche gushed:

“A Pisces like her momma❤️ well done sis, happy birthday princess 💖”

Minniedlamini said:

“Happy birthday, baby girl ❤”

Eudoxie said:

“Happy birthday to your beautiful baby girl 😍😍😍”

Queennandiglobal said:

“Happy Birthday to the most precious and beautiful princess 😍😍😍❤️. Sending our love and best wishes from down under ❣️🦘🇦🇺😘💖”

Khanyisamalabi said:

“I’m joyous, as you know this birthday has a deeper meaning for us 💕 Wishing your princess the best birthday celebration and congratulations to the wonderful parents 💕”

moletsane.innocentia said:

“Nefi and I share a birthday. Happy birthday to her!!🥳”

Tampanaketso said:

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful, adorable and intelligent Nerfetiti May God’s grace keep you and shine upon your beautiful soul nana😍🥰🥳🥳🥳”

Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini celebrate son's birthday

Meanwhile, Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini celebrated their son Shaka Madida's birthday in November last year.

Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini previously celebrated their son's birthday. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Taking to their social media accounts, Zakes encouraged Shaka to embrace his imagination. Nandi expressed gratitude for being his mother and vowed to nurture his gifts.

"Your imagination knows no bounds, and every day you inspire us with your creativity. Here’s to another year of adventures, laughter, and endless possibilities. Love you, Ntwana Yam @shakamadida," Zakes Bantwini wrote.

Nandi Madida dazzles in backless orange dress

Briefly News previously reported that Nandi Madida set social media ablaze with a saucy video filmed in Cape Town by her husband, Zakes Bantwini.

Nandi showcased her stunning hourglass figure in a backless orange dress.

