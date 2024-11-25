Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini celebrated their son Shaka Madida's birthday with heartfelt social media posts, praising his creativity and talent

Zakes encouraged Shaka to embrace his imagination, while Nandi expressed gratitude for being his mother and vowed to nurture his gifts

Fans joined the celebration, flooding their posts with birthday wishes and admiration for Shaka's talents

Celebrity couple Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini celebrated their eldest so Shake Madida's special day with heartfelt messages on social media.

Zakes Bantwini and Nandi Madidamarked their son Shaka's birthday with sweet posts. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Nandi and Zakes celebrate their son's birthday

It was a special day in the Madida household as their eldest child, Shaka, celebrated a special birthday. Zakes Bantwini and Nandi Madida poured their hearts out to their baby boy in social media posts.

Taking to his Instagram page, doting dad Zakes Bantwini celebrated his son's birthday and urged him to continue embracing his talent. Part of the post read:

"Your imagination knows no bounds, and every day you inspire us with your creativity. Here’s to another year of adventures, laughter, and endless possibilities. Love you, Ntwana Yam @shakamadida.”

Proud mama Nandi also penned a heartfelt post. She wrote:

"You blessed me with the title ‘Mom,’ and I am forever grateful to have been chosen by you and God to guide you in life as best as I can and to nurture your amazing gifts and heart."

Fans celebrate Shaka Madida's birthday

Social media users also celebrated Shaks's special day. Many flooded Nandi's post with sweet messages.

@papa.ghost wrote:

"Happy birthday young king 🙌🏾🥳"

@chiwokojimmy commented:

"Wow that piano part is amazing...gifted hands I must say 🎉🎉🎉"

@nkishanira said:

"He is such a creative child! Just like mommy and Daddy. Happy Birthday King Shaka!!"

@taraleniston added:

"Oh my gosh the beautiful boy is 8! Wow happy birthday darling boy! And congratulations mama you made it 8 years without going crazy! X"

