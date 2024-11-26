Cassper Nyovest's wife, Pulane Phoolo, celebrated her father-in-law's birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post

Fans compared Pulane's tribute to a controversial birthday message from Cassper's baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, sparking mixed reactions online

Social media users praised Cassper's father as a caring man while debating the motives behind Pulane and Thobeka's posts

Cassper Nyovest's father recently celebrated another trip around the sun, and the women in his son's life showered him with love on social media.

Cassper Nyovest’s wife Pulane shared a birthday message to her father-in-law. Image: @casspernyovest, @bexxdoesitbetter and X

Pulane celebrates her father-in-law's birthday

Cassper Nyovest's wife, Pulane Phoolo, did not miss celebrating her father-in-law's birthday. She took to her Instagram stories to pen a heartwarming message hours after the rapper's baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, posted a controversial message.

Screenshots of Pulane's posts were shared on Instagram by the popular gossip blog @maphephandaba. In the post, Pulane thanked Cassper's father for his love. The post read:

"Out of words when it comes to you. Happy birthday to the most amazing father-in-law."

Fans react to Pulane's post

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the drama surrounding Cassper's dad's birthday. Some said the birthday tributes from Thobeka and Pulane show he is a good man. Others others said Pulane only posted something because Thobeka it posted.

@tafadzwa_chiuta said:

"In summary he seems to be a good caring man who deserves to be appreciated."

@nozee_songz commented:

"Battle of the birthday wishes!"

@mooi_thandeka added:

"Clearly grandpa is a good man. This is appropriate ❤️."

@zethiza said:

"I wonder if she was going to post if the other one had not posted first 🤭"

@deematlala_ noted:

"But the ex girlfriend never used to post Casspers parents mos njena 😳😂Thobeka is being spicy. Kodwa ke , Pulane has the ring 💍 she can have the in-laws 🤦🏻‍♀️"

