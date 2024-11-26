Global site navigation

Cassper Nyovest’s Wife Pulane Sends Rapper’s Father Sweet Birthday Message Following Thobeka’s Post
Cassper Nyovest’s Wife Pulane Sends Rapper’s Father Sweet Birthday Message Following Thobeka’s Post

by  Privie Kandi 2 min read
  • Cassper Nyovest's wife, Pulane Phoolo, celebrated her father-in-law's birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post
  • Fans compared Pulane's tribute to a controversial birthday message from Cassper's baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, sparking mixed reactions online
  • Social media users praised Cassper's father as a caring man while debating the motives behind Pulane and Thobeka's posts

Cassper Nyovest's father recently celebrated another trip around the sun, and the women in his son's life showered him with love on social media.

Cassper Nyovest's birthday drama
Cassper Nyovest’s wife Pulane shared a birthday message to her father-in-law. Image: @casspernyovest, @bexxdoesitbetter and X
Source: UGC

Pulane celebrates her father-in-law's birthday

Cassper Nyovest's wife, Pulane Phoolo, did not miss celebrating her father-in-law's birthday. She took to her Instagram stories to pen a heartwarming message hours after the rapper's baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, posted a controversial message.

Screenshots of Pulane's posts were shared on Instagram by the popular gossip blog @maphephandaba. In the post, Pulane thanked Cassper's father for his love. The post read:

"Out of words when it comes to you. Happy birthday to the most amazing father-in-law."

Fans react to Pulane's post

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the drama surrounding Cassper's dad's birthday. Some said the birthday tributes from Thobeka and Pulane show he is a good man. Others others said Pulane only posted something because Thobeka it posted.

@tafadzwa_chiuta said:

"In summary he seems to be a good caring man who deserves to be appreciated."

@nozee_songz commented:

"Battle of the birthday wishes!"

@mooi_thandeka added:

"Clearly grandpa is a good man. This is appropriate ❤️."

@zethiza said:

"I wonder if she was going to post if the other one had not posted first 🤭"

@deematlala_ noted:

"But the ex girlfriend never used to post Casspers parents mos njena 😳😂Thobeka is being spicy. Kodwa ke , Pulane has the ring 💍 she can have the in-laws 🤦🏻‍♀️"

Thobeka Majozi shares inspirational message

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest's baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, shared an inspirational message about the difficulties of walking with God. Fans shared mixed reactions to the post, with many accusing her of chasing clout.

Thobeka Majozi is a changed woman who has given her life to Christ. The media personality recently shared a video discussing issues she was pondering on.

Source: Briefly News

Privie Kandi

Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years.

