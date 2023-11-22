Socialite Nandi Madida is celebrating her son Shaka turning seven-years-old

She posted on her Instagram a slideshow of eight videos and two pictures highlighting some events of his life like his drawings

Birthday wishes and compliments for the talented birthday boy flooded in from celebville and Nandi's followers

Nandi Madida is celebrating her son Shaka's 7th birthday with a sweet video tribute. Images: @masterpicv, @nandi_madida

Source: Instagram

Nandi Madida, the singing wife to Grammy award winner Zakes Bantwini, celebrated their son Shaka's birthday as he turned 7 years old on 22 November.

Nandi Madida posts 8 videos and 2 pictures of Shaka on his 7th birthday

The Skhanda Love hitmaker took to her Instagram to shower her not-so-little one with love in a sweet slideshow post, showing some of her favourite moments from when he was just a baby.

Nandi captioned the post and said:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"To my dear son, that I love sooooo much! Thank you for being an absolute joy, I hope you always know that you are the best gift ever. Thank you for choosing me as your mother, what an honour and thank you for being you. Words fail, we love you so much. May God continue to protect your joyful spirit and beautiful heart."

Check out her sentimental post below:

Social media users wish Shaka a happy birthday

Netizens wished the seven-year-old a happy birthday, paying special attention to his insane drawing skills. This is what they said:

minniedlamini was reminded:

"I met you and @drlangamngoma when I was 7!!!! This is WILD. Happy Birthday King Shaka."

gugu.khathi swooned:

"Ow my son-in-law yena njena aka khule. Happy birthday King."

khaya_dladla wished:

"Happiest Bestday to the King himself. Such a jolly good guy."

zingah_lotj begged:

"Please don’t let him stop drawing. More life lil man."

nokthula_mandlovu_mpanza was shocked:

"This child can draw bafwethu, I saw another pic he drew, yerrrrr emncane kanje, he is going far with his drawings, uRasta ngeke alibone elidlalayo la."

chinese_elle added:

"But can we talk about his drawing skills for a second?"

nikkientuku asked:

"Ayinamsebenzi eka happy birthday, why his drawings are perfect like that, ngiyazi jaja."

ladynam_bm praised:

"Aaaaw a young creative. Happy Happy birthday boy-boy."

RHOD star Nonku Williams celebrated her son's 6th birthday

In a related Briefly News story, The Real Housewives of Durban diva Nonku Williams celebrated her son Phedulile's 6th birthday with a sweet tribute.

She told Briefly News she was planning a small birthday celebration for him and his friends at school.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News